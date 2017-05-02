Members of the Jennings Township Volunteer Fire Department (JTVFD) in downtown Austin will be preparing to fry plenty of fish as the annual WHAS Crusade for Children auction nears. A pancake breakfast at the firehouse in downtown Austin begins the Saturday, May 13, auction event. Breakfast will be served from 6 to 10 a.m. and will include all-you-can-eat pancakes as well as sausage, bacon, milk, orange juice and coffee. The price is a donation to the Crusade for Children, the fund-raiser which benefits sick and developmentally-disabled children throughout Kentuckiana. All dollars raised in Scott County come back in the form of grants to agencies helping youngsters. The firemen’s famous fish fry begins at 10 a.m. and won’t end at the firehouse until 8 p.m. Cost for a dinner of a fish sandwich, chips, baked beans, cole slaw and a drink is $7. They’ll also have tenderloin sandwiches and chicken strips available. A crowd is expected for this year’s fifth annual Crusade auction because of the wonderful items available. Going to the highest bidder starting at 6 p.m. that evening will be four one-day “park hopper” tickets to Disney World; tickets to Cincinnati Reds games, Holiday World and Kings Island; a two-night stay at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas; a two-night stay at the Fitz Hotel and Casino in Tunica, Ms.; gobs of gift cards; and many other items. Those who would like to donate items to the auction should call Greg Hammons at 812-820-9430 or 812-752-4372 as quickly as possible. Arrangements can be made for a fireman to pick up items for this special auction. And there’s more planned for May 13! Firemen are now raffling off a cash pot of $500. Tickets are $5 each and can now be obtained from any JTVFD fireman or bought that day at the firehouse. The winner will be drawn during the auction. A 50/50 drawing is also scheduled, and the firemen have a couple of other raffles up their sleeves as well. All proceeds that day will be donated to the 2017 WHAS Crusade for Children, one of the most unique fund-raisers in the nation. The Jennings Township firehouse is easy to find. It is located just west of Austin City Hall at the corner of West Main (State Road 256) and North Second Street. Parking will be available around the facility as well as at City Hall and elsewhere within easy walking distance. “We are looking for good crowds that day for all of these events. This community always supports the Crusade generously,” said Hammons. -30-