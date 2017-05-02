A Place to Be and Prevent Child abuse Council to Host Grandparent's Playdate May 6 A Place to Be and the Prevent Child Abuse Council are teaming up to host a Grandparent’s Playdate May 6, 11a.m. to 2 p.m. This event will take place at the Interurban Shelter house at Lake Iola Park in Scottsburg. This time is focused on the role grandparents play in their grandchildren’s lives. A Place to Be will be setting up areas for different activities and crafts, such as a Lego area, a photo booth area, and a sock snow ball fight. We also want to offer resources to grandparents who may find themselves having to raise their grandchildren. Many grandparents who find themselves in this role are not aware of the help they can find within their community. They are looking for social work agencies, churches and other establishments who may wish to have a booth or table at this event. We require that you bring some sort of craft or activity grandparents and children can complete together, and if you have any resources for grandparents who may have guardianship of their grandkids. These include health resources, mental/emotional support, financial assistance or anything else you have to offer! If you wish to have some sort of drawing or door prize, you are welcome to do so. Booths will be set up outside. You will need to provide your tables and chairs, as we intend to set up food booths and indoor activities in the building. You may also bring a pop up tent if you wish. Keep in mind we will not have electricity so please plan accordingly. The lot outside of the Interurban Shelter will be used for booths, so we ask that you limit your time in this lot to unpacking your materials and equipment. Parking will be available in the main parking lot of the park, marked in the map enclosed. Again, this event will take place Saturday, May 6th at the Interurban Shelter house at Lake Iola park in Scottsburg. It will start at 11 am and last until 2pm. Setup will start at 9:30 and should be completed before 10:45. Please let us know if you are interested in setting up a table/booth, and what you will have there so we can try to cover as many types of resources as possible. They ask that you fill out the provided form and RSVP by April 28. We greatly appreciate any and all help you may have to offer. Questions can be emailed to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . Those interested may also call us at the number listed above.