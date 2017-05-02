Aside from Austin city officials, a new city councilman and several curious residents, the unsafe housing ordinance hearings conducted Wednesday night, April 26, attracted few people. Officials included Mayor Dillo Bush, city attorney Josh Stigdon, building inspector Albert Amburgey and Nathan Campbell and Brandon White. Campbell and White, who serves as Austin City Council President, are members of the Board of Works and Public Safety along with Mayor Bush. The Board of Works is the city agency which conducted the hearings, both of which offered the owners of the properties “…an opportunity to appeal…,” advised Mayor Bush. Apparently, the property owners, Elmer Barger and a variety of financial institutions and Tex Murphy, were not interested in the opportunity to discuss the house at 115 East Main Street and a garage at 115½ East Main Street. Barger and company are owners of record for the house; Murphy owns the garage behind the house. In both cases, Amburgey had inspected the structures. The house is unsafe for residents, he had advised Mayor Bush. The garage is structurally sound but needs repairs, and all trash on the property needs to be removed. On the house hearing, Stigdon asked if anyone was present to represent the lien holders. No one responded. With Amburgey’s recommendation, the three Board of Works members voted unanimously to order the house be torn down by Friday, May 12. If it is not demolished by that date, the city has the power to tear it down and clear the site. On the garage, the board voted 3-0 to order the building site cleaned up and the structure repaired to city standards. Both decisions will be recorded at the Recorder’s Office so that title searches on each property will reflect the board’s decision, Mayor Bush explained. The mayor also announced that the city will purchase ten more dilapidated homes this year under the second phase of the Indiana Blight Elimination Program. The grant program allowed the city to clear out several houses and buildings starting in 2015. The federal program allows $6,000 for a house without a basement and $10,000 for a house with a basement. A June 1 meeting will be scheduled to announce the program. “We are still planning to pursue unsafe buildings (through the Austin ordinance process). It’s not going to win us any friends, but the buildings have got to go,” stated Mayor Bush.