After finding the remains of a dog which had apparently starved to death, Scott County Animal Control Officer Denny Robbins seized three other animals on East Ervin Road and provided paperwork to file a criminal case against the animals’ owner. Mitchell Childress, 28, now faces four counts of Class A misdemeanor animal cruelty in Scott Circuit Court. Childress is accused of allowing the death of one blue tick coonhound, failing to provide adequate water and food for two other hounds and allowing the collar to “dig” into the neck of one of those surviving dogs. A puppy was seized along with the two surviving adult dogs, and all are now being kept at the Animal Shelter in Scottsburg. A call was received by the animal shelter staff on March 24 about the dogs. When he went to check on the animals, Robbins reported in a probable cause affidavit that he found the carcass of the dead blue tick hound. The dog was still tied to a tree. The adult dogs were on short chains, and the female’s collar had rubbed on her neck, causing blood to drip on the dog’s chest, court documents said. Neither had food or water, said Robbins. The puppy had apparently been scrounging in neighbors’ trash, trying to find food. When Officer Robbins got back to the shelter with the dogs, he said Childress called. The man said he thought the dead dog had been poisoned and that’s why he left the carcass out. He also allegedly told Robbins that he’d had the other adult dogs “…for a few days…” Childress said he’d call back with contact information on the dogs’ previous owner. When he called, Robbins said he could not provide a phone number. A state veterinarian examined the animals. She scored the white hound a “2” and the blue tick hound a “1.5” on a scale of 1 to 9 for body condition. A “1” indicates severe malnutrition. The puppy was suffering from worm infestation. The body of the dead dog was transported to Purdue University for a necropsy. That report from the Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory reported on April 12 that the dog was markedly emaciated and dehydrated. The probable cause affidavit related that Childress had failed to provide voice recordings on his cell phone about the dogs’ purchase as of April 13. The four charges were filed against Childress on that same day. He was released on a $2,000 cash bond on April 19. Childress has hired an attorney to represent him. Currently, Childress is scheduled to have a bench trial this Friday, May 5. A conviction on any of the charges will carry with it reimbursement to the county for the animals’ care and keeping. He will also be required to pay an impoundment fee of $40 plus $2 per day per animal.