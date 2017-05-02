Free reflective, roadside numbers that can be easily installed and will help emergency response crews identify homes quickly are being offered through Friday, May 19. Linda Dawson, Emergency Management Agency Director, explained that a new Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is pay for the green reflective signs. “Too many times in the past have our emergency services answered a 9-1-1 call for help and lost precious minutes trying to locate the home where the call was made. With these signs, we will be able to get help to those who need it quickly and efficiently,” she stated. Emergency services include law enforcement, ambulance, First Responders and firemen. Members of the Johnson Township Volunteer Fire Department will make each sign to order, just like they did years ago when the 9-1-1 emergency call system was first established in the county. Now, more such identifying signs are needed because some have been lost or deteriorated and more homes now dot the rural areas. Not every house has its mailbox well-marked nor the house numbers displayed on the residence. “And even if the house numbers are displayed on the residence, sometimes they cannot be seen after dark. We need a more efficient, effective way of getting help where it is needed as fast as possible. These markers will help. Seconds saved during an emergency can save a life,” stated Dawson. Roadside numbers are especially important for people who live in houses 120 or more feet off the road The grant emphasizes providing ID signs in rural areas and for the elderly. Signs are 6x18. Installation should be high enough to avoid snow in the winter and weeds during the summer. Signs should be visible from either direction along the roadside. Under the grant, the Johnson firemen will make each sign as an order is placed. Only one sign per household is allowed because of the limited quantity available through the grant program. Signs can be ordered through May 19. To request a free sign, call the EMA at 812-752-0564 and leave a name and phone number and the numbers needed on the sign. For example, if leaving the address 4508 Jones Road, all that is needed are the numbers 4508, Dawson explained. Contact information is needed because persons will be called when signs are ready to be picked up at the EMA office. It is located in the basement of the Courthouse in downtown Scottsburg next to the Purdue Extension/4-H offices.