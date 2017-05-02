A double shooting that took place Wednesday, May 26 on the Salem Bypass near the Martinsburg Road overpass is still under investigation.

Marty Jay Patterson, III, 18, Louisville was taken to St. Vincent Salem Hospital where he was pronounced dead, and another victim, Delquan Edward Standard, 19, Louisville was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital by air ambulance.

An autopsy performed by the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville on Patterson has preliminarily revealed the cause of death as multiple gun shot wounds.

At this time detectives are still looking for possible witnesses who may have been on the Salem Bypass from 9:15 pm to 9:30 pm.

If anyone has any information you are encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Post at 1-800-872-6743 or 812-246-5424.

Authorities were alerted to two men injured on the side of the road on the Salem Bypass around 9:26 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers from the Salem City Police along with deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to the location.

When they arrived they discovered Patterson and Standard on the side of the roadway that had been shot.

There was no vehicle at the scene, according to a press release by the Indiana State Police.

Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigators along with Indiana State Police Detectives processed the crime scene and know that at least one shooter left the crime scene.

There are no suspects, but officers do not think the general public’s safety is at risk.

Patterson is survived by his father, Marty Patterson, Jr.; mother, Shanell Malone; siblings, Breonna Ricketts, Trayvone and Carizma Patterson; grandparents, Leanna Patterson and Marty Patterson, Sr.: Aunt, Christina Patterson.

Memorial Service was Tuesday, May 2 at G.C. Williams Funeral Home in Louisville.