A Salem man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred just after 11 p.m. April 26.

According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Joseph Lackey, 60, Salem, was driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Franklin School Road when he failed to negotiate a corner.

The release said that cause the motorcycle to leave the East side of the road and into a ditch, causing the motorcycle to flip.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Lucas Gray was called to the scene at 11:17 p.m.

The accident occurred on Franklin School Road at the intersection of Garrison Hollow.

Other agencies responding were the Washington County EMS, Franklin Township Fire Department and the Washington County Coroner’s office.