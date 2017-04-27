At approximately 9:26 pm yesterday evening, a 911 call came into the Washington County 911 center of two men injured on the side of the road on the Salem Bypass just west of State Road #60. Officers from the Salem City Police along with deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to the location. When they arrived they discovered two male subjects on the side of the roadway that had been shot. There was no vehicle at the scene. Washington County E.M.S. arrived at the scene and one of the subjects was transported to the St. Vincent Hospital in Salem, where he was pronounced dead. The other subject was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, KY by air ambulance with life threatening injuries. Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigators along with Indiana State Police Detectives processed the crime scene and know that at least one shooter left the crime scene. There are no suspects, but officers do not think the general public’s safety is at risk. Detectives are asking if anyone was on the Salem Bypass between State Road #60 and State Road #135 from 9:15 pm to 9:30 pm yesterday evening and saw any vehicles or people stopped along the roadside, to contact the Indiana State Police Post at 1-800-872-6743 or 812-246-5424. Callers can remain anonymous. No further information will be released until an autopsy is performed on the deceased at the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville, KY. The name of the victim transported by air ambulance to the University of Louisville Hospital is not being released due to lack of a positive identification.