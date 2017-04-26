Conservation Officers Lt. Philip Schuetter, Cpl. Nate Berry and Jim Schreck were dispatched to the forest that afternoon to investigate what had been reported as a suspicious vehicle parked near one of the shelter houses.

When they did so, they said they found Bradley Gordon, 52, and wife Sheila Gordon, 31, Gulfport, Ms., smoking what officers discovered to be methamphetamine.

The couple’s five-year-old daughter was asleep on the back seat of the car.

The Gordons found themselves placed under arrest. Child Protective Services personnel in Clark County were contacted, and the little girl was placed in temporary custody.

Now, the parents are each charged with neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, as well as possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court records, the Gordons were to have their initial hearings in Clark Circuit Court 4 on Monday afternoon, April 24. Judge Vicki Carmichael is presiding over the cases.