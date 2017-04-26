A run-in with a wandering deer by a Salem man on April 14 wasn’t a good experience for either of them. Thomas R. Lewis, 22, was driving a 2001 Dodge Neon north on Zion Road when he ran into the animal just before 2 a.m. that Friday. The compact car was badly damaged, noted Deputy James Shelton, who was dispatched to the scene near State Road 56 West. He was assisted at the scene by Deputy Jac Sanders. Lewis suffered back pain and was transported by Scott County EMS to Scott Memorial Hospital. He was also charged with a misdemeanor of operating a motor vehicle when he never received a license. The charge was filed April 18 in Scott Circuit Court. Just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, two women passengers in vehicles that collided at Slab and Marshfield Roads suffered injuries. Michella A. Weber, 24, Austin, was driving her 2003 Chevy Cavalier west on Marshfield Rd. She told Deputy Joe Johnson that she stopped at the roads’ intersection and did not see a 2013 Chevy Silverado pickup truck headed south on Slab Rd. When she drove into the intersection, the pickup struck her. Its driver was identified as Mark A. Baker, 40, Austin. One of Weber’s passengers, Selena Weber, 51, Austin, was listed with head pain after the collision. Baker’s passenger, Kara Baker, 39, Austin, had a head injury. Selena Weber was treated at the scene, but Kara Baker was transported by ambulance to Scott Memorial. Damage to the vehicles was estimated at up to $10,000. Deputy Johnson was assisted at the scene by Deputy Shawn Mayer. A deputy was injured in a work-related accident that happened just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, in Scottsburg. Deputy Joe Guarneri, 35, was dispatched to an accident scene on U.S. Highway 31 South. He was headed east on S.R. 56 with siren and emergency lights activated in his 2015 patrol car when a 2007 Chevy Impala struck the front passenger side. The Impala’s driver, Alexandria N. Stiner, 22, Jeffersonville, had been on the Interstate 65 northbound A ramp. She said she began her turn westward onto S.R. 56 when the light changed green, apparently not seeing Deputy Guarneri nor Scottsburg Lt./Detective Mike Nichols in his patrol car following Guarneri. Det. Nichols had also activated his lights and siren for the run, according to the report written by Capt. David Hardin of the Scottsburg police. Deputy Guarneri experienced neck pain after the crash and was treated by Scott County EMS technicians. Capt. Hardin estimated property damage at up to $25,000. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Scottsburg Police Chief Scott Zellers and Deputy Rex Herald assisted at the scene. Deputy Joe Johnson was dispatched at 2:48 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, to a one-vehicle wreck on S.R. 56 East about 1,000 feet east of State Road 203. He found a badly damaged 1997 Toyota Corolla at the site. Its driver was Jessica L. Gribbins, 19, Lexington. Gribbins told him she was eastbound on the state highway when she ran off the road. The officer said the car appeared to have rolled, landing back on its tires. Gribbins suffered an injury to her head and was transported by Scott County EMS to Scott Memorial Hospital. Property damage was estimated at up to $5,000. Deputy Rodney Rudder and Detective Paul Clute assisted at the scene. On Friday night, April 21, Deputies James Shelton, Jac Sanders and James Ward were dispatched to the site of a pickup truck which crashed into a garage at S.R. 56 East and Shea Road. The structure had partially collapsed onto the Dodge Ram. Driver Noah McIntosh Jr., 69, and his passenger, Rosetta Helton, 65, both of Austin, were trapped inside the wreckage. They were freed by firemen and a wrecker service responding to requests for help. McIntosh experienced bodily pain and Helton had a cut on her arm. Both were transported by ambulance to Scott Memorial. In statements taken by Deputy Shelton from the couple, McIntosh said he didn’t see the stop sign at the intersection of Shea Rd. and S.R. 56 until it was too late to stop. The pickup traveled across both lanes of the highway, striking the garage. Deputy Shelton estimated property damage at $50,000. One more injury accident happened this past weekend, this one on Saturday, April 22, at 8:40 a.m. on South Lake Road 500 feet north of Rosewood Road near the Scottsburg Airport. Driver Joshua D. Palmer, 26, Scottsburg, told Deputy Joe Guarneri that he had worked a 12-hour shift and was going home when he apparently fell asleep at the wheel of his 2007 Pontiac G6. The car ran off the west side of the road and struck a guardrail, which caused it to veer off the east side of the road and strike a tree. That collision caused the Pontiac to flip back onto the road. His seatbelt and airbag deployed, protecting Palmer, who had a minor facial injury, which was treated by EMS technicians at the scene. Including the damaged guardrail, property damage was estimated at up to $10,000 by the deputy. He was assisted at the scene by Deputy Herald.