The Lady Musketeers, from nearby Pekin, Ind., capped off an outstanding 2017 season by capturing the first state championship for any Washington County team in any sport.

“We’re certainly proud of the great accomplishments of these fine young ladies,” said Salem Speedway general manager Richard Deaton. “Automobile racing and basketball are a big part of our Hoosier heritage, so it’s fitting to have the Lady Musketeers associated with the ARCA 200 festivities.”

The Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200, the 101st ARCA Racing Series event to be held at Salem Speedway, is set for Saturday and Sunday, April 29th and 30th. Practice and qualifications take place on Saturday with the Ford Go Further 50 (Lucas Oil Great American Stocks) and the Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 rolling off on Sunday.

Advance tickets, both reserved and general admission, are available on-line (24/7) at www.salemspeedway.com or by calling 812-883-6504 or 1-888-246-7223 during regular business hours.