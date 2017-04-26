The 140th Salem High School Alumni Banquet will be held Friday in the Brooks Memorial Gym. Honor classes are 1967, 1992 and 2017. Tickets are $14 per person. The speaker for the 25-year class will be Tracy Stephenson Weaver and the 50-year speaker will be William (Bill) Fielding. The following are the bios for the speakers: Tracy Weaver Tracy (Stephenson) Weaver is a 1992 graduate of Salem High School and a 1996 graduate of Franklin College, where she earned her B.A. in Journalism, with emphasis on Public Relations and Advertising. After graduating college, she returned to Salem, and spent two years working at the Salem Leader newspaper in the advertising department, while also coaching the varsity volleyball team for Salem High School. In 1998 she was hired by Harrison County REMC, an electric cooperative in Corydon, as a communication specialist. While working there, she also began handling communications work for several other electric co-ops in Southern Indiana. In 2005 she started her own communication and web design business, which she runs from her home in Borden. Weaver is also dean and facilitator for Wonder Valley Christian Camp in Salem. She has spent the last 15 years leading team-building events and high-ropes activities to develop communication and leadership skills in people of all ages. Each summer at Wonder Valley, she deans two events for middle school and high school students; “Youth Leadership Boot Camp” and “Specialties Week.” She also trains facilitators, and leads support groups for Living Free Community of Washington County, which assists individuals and families who are battling addiction. Tracy and her husband, Dave Weaver (SHS Class of 1988) have three children, Ethan, Zane and Trinity. They are members of South Liberty Church near Palmyra.

Bill Fielding Bill Fielding graduated from Salem High School in the Class of 1967. He attended Purdue University, graduating with a B.S. in Chemistry in 1971. Later he attended DePaul University in Chicago to work on an MBA and Indiana Wesleyan to obtain his transition to a teaching degree. Bill initially worked for Bata Shoe Company in Salem as a Plant Engineer before joining the R & D Department at Michigan Chemical in St. Louis, MI. When his daughter Rebecca was born, he and his wife Norma took a five-year sabbatical from their jobs in Chicago to join Norma’s family farming operation in Orange and Lawrence counties. Following their time on the farm, the family moved to West Lafayette where Bill joined the Great Lakes Chemical Corporation. Throughout his career, Bill has worked in research, international marketing and new product development. He has been part of and led a variety of teams and projects that resulted in twelve U.S. Patents and a variety of new products in the area of flame retardants. The global development of these new products has allowed Bill to be exposed to a variety of companies throughout the world which has broadened his understanding of their cultures. Bill has held memberships in the American Chemical Society, the Society of Plastics Engineers and the National Fire Protection Association. He served as a member of the School of Science Alumni Board at Purdue University for 10 years. Throughout his life he has also been an active member in church, serving in a variety of capacities. He has served with a disaster recovery team from his current church that has helped to rebuild homes after hurricanes, tornadoes and floods throughout the United States. Bill enjoys wood working, stained glass, photography, reading and travel in his spare time. He and Norma have one daughter, Rebecca, currently working as an Occupational Therapist in the Indianapolis area, but who is preparing to move to Nairobi, Kenya to work with special needs children.