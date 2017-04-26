The following is the arrest list through the early morning hours of April 24.

The list is provided weekly from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. Those listed, in most cases, are just being charged and are innocent of those charges until proven guilty in a court of law. For past arrest lists, be sure to visit us on the web at www.gbpnews.com

4/17/2017

Aurelio Mandujano, 56, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-battery); warrant: (VOP-domestic battery-committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age; warrant: (VOP-OWI prior).

Desean L. Webb, 29, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-possession of methamphetamine).

Mathew J. Smythe, 28, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-theft, criminal trespass).

Leslie A. Gibson, 22, Haven House, warrant: (VOP-disorderly conduct).

Thomas A. Booker, 53, New Albany, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement.

Robert L. Snyder, 37, Putnamville Correctional Facility, warrant: (COT-Chins Hearing).



4/18/2017

Jerry L. Ferguson, 58, New Albany, OWI, OWI manner that endangers, OWI .08 or more.

Damon M. Arnold, 43, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-reckless driving); new charge – operating while HTV.

Shamar E. Bush, 24, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-unlawful possession of a syringe).

Theodore R. Lee, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant: (violation of home detention – receiving stolen property x2).

Robert W. Bowman, 54, City-At-Large, theft, criminal trespass.

Corbin A. Starks, 28, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-Auto Theft).

Jason E. Burchfield, 31, Bronston, Ky., OWI .15 or more, OWI.



4/19/2017

Chantelle R. Pearce, 25, Marengo, warrant: (possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia).

Kassandra M. Wilson, 24, New Albany, warrant: (failure to comply with community corrections – possession of marijuana).

Daniel L. Hardin, 17, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-battery w/moderate bodily injury).

Matthew E. Blair, 32, Garrett, Indiana, driving while suspended prior.

Jacob A. James, 27, Georgetown, public intoxication endangerment, possession of a controlled substance.

Daniel J. Peyton, 25, Georgetown, warrant: (FTA-resisting law enforcement).

Noah A. Atchley, 339, City-At-Large, warrant: (battery resulting in injury).

Benjamin T. Newton, 41, New Salisbury, operating as a HTV, OWI.

Shawn A. Phillips, 22, Sellersburg, warrant: (burglary, theft).

Joseph L. Ater, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant: (possession of syringe).



4/20/2017

David L. Johnson, 52, Georgetown, driving while suspended prior.

John W. Schocke, 46, Fankfort, Ind., warrant: (FTA-possession of a narcotic drug).

Chester V. Shirley, 60, New Albany, warrant: (criminal trespass).

Jenevieve K. Elliott, 28, New Washington, warrant: (FTA-theft defendant has prior conviction for either theft or conversion, criminal trespass).

Michael J. Thompson, 34, Georgetown, possession of a syringe, public intoxication.

Ricky L. Phipps, 27, Floyds Knobs, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia; warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended prior, possession of marijuana).



4/21/2017

Ryan B. Fox, 19, Sterling, Va., possession of marijuana.

Laeneisha L. Rendoff, 24, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-theft).

Ashley L. Kochert, 33, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe).

Cory N. Adkins, 23, Louisville, OWI .15% or more.

Jeffery H. Plowman, 48, Underwood, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance.

Cindi H. Fryman, 32, Vicco, Ky., possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance.

Andrew L. Wilfong, 31, Georgetown, possession of a synthetic drug.

Charles L. Spencer, 40, New Albany, invasion of privacy.

Anthony W. Stone, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant: (VOP-dealing in a schedule III controlled substance).

Richard C. Napier, 26, New Albany, visiting a common nuisance.

Tavi F. Morris, 62, New Albany, disorderly conduct, public intoxication.

Whitney N. Lancaster, 29, City-At-Large, burglary, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance.

Lindsey R. Finley, 21, Jeffersonville, visiting a common nuisance.

Stephanie L. Scalf, 29, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, visiting a common nuisance.

Blake T.D. Trusty, 22, Clarksville, warrant: (VOP-child solicitation).

Joshur M. Voigner, 21, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance.

Kenneth J. Willey, Jr., 21, Indianapolis, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of schedule I, II, III drug (Heroin), possession of a controlled substance x2.

Michael A. Hetz, 28, Borden, OWI manner that endangers, chemical test refusal.



4/22/2017

Mekalia J. Worley, 24, New Albany, OWI, OWI manner that endangers.

Harold L. Calloway, 36, Louisville, OWI narcotic, OWI manner that endangers.

Roger D. Carroll, 46, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia).

Jessica D. Jackson, 34, New Albany, warrant: (violation of SUP2 professional services – visiting a common nuisance); warrant: (FTA-possession of methamphetamine).

Michael W. Sturgill, 42, New Albany, OWI prior, leaving the scene of an accident.

Terry M. Albertson, 30, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia.

Angela L. Sowders, 51, New Albany, OWI, OWI .15 or more.



4/23/2017

Pete T. George, Jr., 51, Louisville, resisting law enforcement (vehicle); resisting law enforcement.

Brian L. Toler, 25, New Albany, warrant: (intimidation prior).

Donnie R. Roberts, 37, Georgetown, warrant: (body attachment); new charge: possession of marijuana; Hold for Harrison County).

Justin E. Behr, 22, New Albany, false informing.

Bradley K. Mangels, 37, Memphis, warrant: (VOP-maintaining a common nuisance).



4/24/2017

Robert L. Scales, 28, Louisville, warrant: (theft prior and forgery).

Christina E. Cunningham, 43, Fairdale, Ky., warrant: (FTA-domestic battery).