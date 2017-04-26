By Josh Suiter

Special Correspondent



A request to vacate a drainage easement was approved by the Floyd County Commissioners during their April 18 meeting. Ron Culler, a Jeffersonville attorney representing Brad and Melissa Pearson, came on behalf of the Pearsons who own lot 15 in Spring Meadow Subdivision. Culler said the couple owned about 5 acres behind and adjacent to lot 15. “They are hoping to build a home on that property and it is likely that their driveway would cross over the drainage easement from Hidden Place Drive back to where they would construct the home,” he said. Culler said during an initial conversation with planning and zoning, they requested that the drainage easement be vacated. “In preparation for coming hear this evening, Mr. Pearson had conversations with Mr. Gibson, the county surveyor, and Mr. Gibson’s letter is attached as exhibit B to the petition. Briefly, I will quote the last sentence, which says “we have no objections to vacating the easement or allowing a driveway across the easement” he said. Culler said Gibson did preliminary work in looking at the property and noted that from a drainage perspective “the only effect that this drainage easement has is to take water off the Pearsons’ other property. No other lots in the subdivision will be affected,” he added. Commissioners John Schellenberger made a motion to vacate the easement as recommended by Gibson. Commisioners Billy Stewart seconded the motion and the request was approved 3-0. In addition, Don Lopp, Director of Operations, brought forth items for approval. Two of them were: Amendments to the zoning ordinance for the small wireless cell facilities. Lopp said it was forwarded with a favorable recommendation of 9-0 by the planning commission and “mirrors the state language that is in Senate Bill 213 and which allows by right the communities to have certain restrictions dealing primarily dealing with safety in terms to height of the poles being not exceed 50 feet at base and minimum of five feet from edge of pavement. The other items regarding materials of it being a metal structure.” The request was approved 3-0. The commissioners also unanimously approved putting together bids and quotes for paving for this year. Lopp said some of the roads on the list include a section of Corydon Pike, Grant Line Road, Moser Knob, Navilleton Road, Budd Road, Carter, Payne, Vincennes Trail, Denise Way, a section of Reis Lane, and Harmony Heights.