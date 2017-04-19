On Saturday, April 29th, the Washington County Family YMCA is holding a free community event to inspire more kids to keep their minds and bodies active. This year marks the 26th annual YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day®, the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families. The event features activities such as games, safety information, demonstrations, and arts and crafts to motivate and teach families how to develop healthy routines at home. YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, celebrated at over 1,300 Ys across the country by over 1.2 million participants, works to get more kids moving and learning, creating habits that they continue all summer long, which is a critical time for kids’ health. When kids are out of school, they can face hurdles that prevent them from reaching their full potential. Research shows that without access to out-of-school physical and learning activities, kids fall behind academically. Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than the school year. As spring turns to summer, Healthy Kids Day is a powerful reminder not to let children idle away their summer days. Instead, the Y hopes to focus on wowing them with their potential and make this their best summer ever by staying active and learning. “The Y believes in the potential of all children, and we want to make sure kids have the resources to reach their full potential in our community. A child’s development is never on vacation and Healthy Kids Day is a great opportunity to educate families and motivate kids to stay active in spirit, mind and body throughout the summer,” said Rosie Morehous, Youth First Director at the Washington County Family YMCA. In celebration of YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, the Y offers the following tips to help families develop healthy habits: High Five the Fruits and Veggies – Make sure kids get at least five servings a day, the minimum number nutritionists recommend to maintain healthy childhood development. And to keep kids’ taste buds evolving, have everyone in the family try at least one bite of a new fruit or vegetable at least once a month. Foster an Early and Ongoing Passion for Books – Read to and with your kids. Help children read at every age and every stage of their development. Team Up for Athletic Events – Set a family goal of great health by teaming up for community or charity events like races, walks, fun runs, bike rides, etc. Volunteer Together – Find a cause that matters to the kids. Open their eyes to a world beyond themselves and the rich rewards that come from making a difference. Make sleep a priority – Doctors recommend 10-12 hours of sleep a day for children ages 5-12 and 7-8 hours per night for adults. Sleep plays a critical role in maintaining our healthy immune system, metabolism, mood, memory, learning and other vital functions. The Washington County Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day takes place at The Y Campus located at 1709 N. Shelby Street in Salem from 2:00-5:00pm, and features fun, active play and educational activities, such as an inflatable obstacle course, basketball and soccer shoot outs, relay races, and other fun activities. The FREE family friendly event will be held rain or shine. There are plenty of volunteer opportunities for the event. If you are interested in running an activity, contact Ashley Hubbard for more information and to fill out your volunteer packet! This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it The community is also encouraged to come out and enjoy the final games of the Y’s Spring Soccer Program on that day from 9:00am-12:00pm, and cheer on the success and progress the players have made this season. YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day is supported by Netshape Technologies, Inc., Knapp Miller Brown Insurance, Salem Title Corporation, and Beth Armstrong’s Silveus Crop Insurance. For more information, contact Ashley Hubbard at 812-883-9622 or visit www.wcfymca.org About the Y The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the U.S., 2,700 Ys engage 22 million men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the nation’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. Anchored in more than 10,000 communities, the Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change. ymca.net