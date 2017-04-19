Donovan M. Bowling, 25, Austin, is now incarcerated at the Scott County Security Center awaiting his jury trial on a Level 2 felony count of dealing in methamphetamine.

Bowling was found at an apartment on West Owen Street in Scottsburg on April 4 by Deputy J.R. Ward. Deputy Ward had received a tip about possible criminal activity at the residence.

While the officer was executing a consent to search, he said Bowling “…went from the porch outside to the bathroom inside carrying a red bag that was later found to have 41.00 grams of methamphetamine inside it…” according to the probable cause affidavit.

The meth was packaged for individual sale, the deputy said. Also confiscated was a pair of digital scales and some drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary plea of not guilty was entered for Bowling during his initial court hearing. The case was assigned to a public defender.

Bail was set at $100,000 by corporate surety bond or by $10,000 cash.

