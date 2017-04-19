A Scottsburg area resident charged with two counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) has learned his case has been enhanced to Level 5 felonies.

Donald F. Wilson, 52, Banes Hollow Road, was arrested by Trooper Kyle Taylor of the Indiana State Police (ISP) on February 28. He was the apparent driver of a pickup truck which lost its load, a camper, on West State Road 256. The camper struck a utility pole, causing property damage.

Wilson was interviewed by Deputy Joe Johnson of the Sheriff’s Department after the mishap occurred.

Put through a series of tests to determine sobriety, Wilson, whose speech was allegedly slurred, also submitted to a blood alcohol test. The results apparently indicated that he was intoxicated.

He was transported to the Scott County Security Center in Scottsburg. The Class A misdemeanor OWI charges were filed by the Prosecutor’s Office on March 6. So was a Notice of Prior Offense, which stated that Wilson had been convicted in April, 1998, of two counts of OWI causing death. Consequently, the case is now a Level 5 felony.

Wilson has a jury trial date of June 5. He will be represented by a public defender.