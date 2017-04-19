A total of 76 traffic tickets were written and seven arrests were made during the most recent Operation Pull Over conducted in Scott County.

Officers with the Sheriff’s Department and Scottsburg Police Department participated in the program, which was designed to get dangerous and impaired drivers off local roads and streets.

“Dangerous and impaired driving kills,” said Sheriff Dan McClain. “We all play a part in keeping Indiana’s roadways safe. Campaigns such as this ensure each and every driver and passenger understands his/her role and the importance of staying vigilant behind the wheel. Even just one less dangerous or impaired driver off the road is a success in which we all can share.”

Because of a routine traffic stop, two arrests were made for outstanding criminal warrants. other arrests were for driving while suspended with prior convictions. another individual was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while never receiving a driver license.

Common reasons for ticketing a driver included lack of use of seatbelts or child restraint devices, speeding, expired license plates and invalid driver licenses.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an average of one alcohol-related driving fatality occurred every 53 minutes in 2015. More than 10,000 people die on U.S. roads due to intoxicated driving each year.

Increased enforcement during March is part of a continuing statewide effort supported by federal highway safety funding. More than 250 Indiana law enforcement agencies participated in this Operation Pull Over supported by funding distributed by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

-30-