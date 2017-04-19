The man who was the subject of a high speed chase just before midnight on Friday, April 7, is residing at the Jennings County Jail with several charges filed against him there.

The chase to arrest Mark J. Spicer Sr., 57, reportedly began in North Vernon. Supposedly, Spicer was caught with unpaid merchandise in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart. He allegedly dumped the merchandise and jumped into his car, leading Jennings County officers into Scott County from State Road 3.

Deputies James Shelton, J.R. Ward and Jac Sanders joined the chase as the blue car turned west toward Austin on State Road 256. Spicer once lived in Austin.

Austin units were alerted as the car approached the community. Patrolman Scott McCoskey laid “stop sticks” on S.R. 256 near Jack Morgan Road. The devices are designed to deflate tires.

The stop sticks worked but didn’t stop Spicer. All units followed him as he drove west, across the I-65 overpass and then turned south on Dowling Drive. Spicer pulled into the Sunoco station and then got onto Boatman Road going south.

At Moonglo Road, the car turned east and then went north on U.S. Highway 31. At Marshfield Road, it turned east, continuing for another 1,000 to 1,500 feet before coming to a stop. The car was smoking badly.

Spicer jumped out and ran into a patch of woods, continuing despite officers running after him. When Spicer fell, he still wasn’t through. He allegedly kicked Deputy Sanders in the chest before finally submitting and being handcuffed.

After being examined by Scott County EMS technicians, the suspect was turned over to the two Jennings County officers and returned to North Vernon.

Fire units were also called to the scene to deal with the smoking car.

No charges had been filed in the local court against Spicer as of Monday, April 17.

-30-