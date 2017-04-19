|Scott County School District 2 Invites All to Annual Retirement Dinner May 18
|Wednesday, 19 April 2017 09:33
|
Scott County School District 2 will host the annual Retirement Dinner to recognize retiring faculty and staff on Thursday, May 18, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Commons at Scottsburg High School. Dinner will be served at 6:00 p.m. followed by the program recognizing this year’s retirees.
Anyone who would like to attend the evening’s festivities and celebrate the careers of our
Superintendent Marc Slaton stated, “We hope that past SCSD2 employees, former students,
Presently slated to retire are:
Kathy Anderkin - Scottsburg Middle School (1989-2017) - 28 Years of Service
Cindy Gibson - Scottsburg High School (1998-2016) - 18 Years of Service
Robert Hughes - Lexington Elementary School (2002-2003 & 2011-2016) - 6 Years of Service
Diana Gail Johnson - Scottsburg Middle School (2002-2016) - 13 Years of Service
Kathy Miner - Scottsburg Elementary School (1995-2017) - 22 Years of Service
Michael Seal - Scottsburg Middle School (2013-2016) - 2.8 Years of Service
Bardy Wells - Scottsburg Middle School (1995-2017) - 22 Years of Service