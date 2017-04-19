Scott County School District 2 will host the annual Retirement Dinner to recognize retiring faculty and staff on Thursday, May 18, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Commons at Scottsburg High School. Dinner will be served at 6:00 p.m. followed by the program recognizing this year’s retirees.

Anyone who would like to attend the evening’s festivities and celebrate the careers of our

honored guests is encouraged to attend. There is a $10 dinner charge for any adult who is not an SCSD2 employee and a $5 charge for students K-12. Checks should be made payable to SCSD2 and can dropped by the Business Office during regular business hours (7 a.m. - 4 p.m.) or mailed to Connie Rose, 375 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN 47170 by May 5th.

Superintendent Marc Slaton stated, “We hope that past SCSD2 employees, former students,

community members, along with friends and family of our current retirees will join us to help make this a very special evening. We do ask that anyone who would like to attend make proper arrangements by May 5th in order for meal preparations to be made.”

Presently slated to retire are:

(At this time we do not know which retirees plan to attend the banquet)

Kathy Anderkin - Scottsburg Middle School (1989-2017) - 28 Years of Service

Cindy Gibson - Scottsburg High School (1998-2016) - 18 Years of Service

Robert Hughes - Lexington Elementary School (2002-2003 & 2011-2016) - 6 Years of Service

Diana Gail Johnson - Scottsburg Middle School (2002-2016) - 13 Years of Service

Kathy Miner - Scottsburg Elementary School (1995-2017) - 22 Years of Service

Michael Seal - Scottsburg Middle School (2013-2016) - 2.8 Years of Service

Bardy Wells - Scottsburg Middle School (1995-2017) - 22 Years of Service