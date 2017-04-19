The event will be from noon until 6 pm at the Community Learning Center in Salem.

There will be internet-ready computer labs for those of you who only take online applications.

There will also be rooms available for attendees to fill out applications and even private rooms for on-site interviews.

The chamber and growth partnership will be promoting this event in all of the local media as well as on our websites and on social media.

Those interested in setting up are encouraged to contact either the chamber or the growth partnership at 812-883-8803.

Those expected to attend are, Salem Hardwood Lumber, Blue River Services, Blue River Wood Products, Meadow View Health & Rehab, Schneck Medical Center, Wal-Mart, RC-Laser and GKN.

There are more expected to be added this week.

SIEOC Childcare Resource & Referral will be set up to help with those that may also need childcare information!

Please share this information with any business owner you know who is currently looking for employees; the bigger the Job Fair, the better!