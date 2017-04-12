Staff of Scottsburg's Street Department is again gearing up for the city's annual spring clean-up effort. Jason Applegate, Scottsburg Street and Sanitation Department Superintendent, said the project will begin on Monday, April 17. He said trucks will pick up large household items and other trash once throughout Scottsburg. The process could take up to three weeks to complete, Applegate stated. Residents may place items at the curbside three days before the special collection begins. Small household items put out for this special collection should be placed in boxes or bags. Only household items will be accepted. Items that will not be collected by crews include e-waste, another term for used electronic items. They can be taken to the county transfer station, located south of State Road 356 East at 4689 Double or Nothing Road, Scottsburg. E-waste includes computers and computer parts, printers, TVs, cell phones, electric typewriters and the like. Any size television or item with a screen and all appliances which use and still contain freon have a $15 disposal fee. Electronic items which are still usable can also be taken to the Reuse Center at the landfill, where people can obtain such items and household goods free of charge. Landfill hours are from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday. The Reuse Center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday. Other items that will not be picked up during the spring clean-up include tires, remodeling or contractor materials, automotive parts, outbuilding parts or refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners and any other item that contains freon unless that freon has been removed by a professional and a certified sticker is on it. The route for trucks will start north of State Road 56 (McClain Avenue) and east of U.S. Highway 31 (Gardner Street). Crews will work their way north and back down the west side of U.S. 31 to the fairgrounds. From there, they will go back up the east side of U.S. 31 to S.R. 56. If items are placed at curbside for pick-up after crews have passed the residence/building, the resident/owner will be charged a pick-up fee for a crew to come back and get the material. Applegate also issued a warning to non-residents of Scottsburg who might be thinking about taking advantage of the spring clean-up to get rid of some items. “If we become aware of outsiders bringing trash into Scottsburg to be collected with customers' trash, the items at those locations will not be picked up, and participants could be subject to citations,” he advised. Any questions about spring clean-up should be directed to Scottsburg City Hall at 812-752-4343.