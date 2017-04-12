Four people suffered injuries in traffic accidents occurring since the start of April, local departments’ records indicated. On Monday, April 3, just after 10 p.m., motorists on State Road 56 East were startled to see a 2003 Chevy Malibu shoot across the highway from Slab Road. The car went off the road and landed in a drainage ditch south of the T intersection. One of the witnesses said he was traveling eastward when he noticed the car on Slab Rd., which he said he thought was going too fast to stop at the intersection. Another witness said he was behind the Malibu and saw the accident take place. The driver, Kallie N. White, 20, Dupont, told Deputy James Shelton that she didn’t see the stop sign to halt the side road traffic and so didn’t stop. Deputy Shelton noted on his report that speed and weather conditions were factors in the mishap. White had three passengers with her. Only one reported injuries. Kaylie A. Mullins, 18, Austin, had abdominal/pelvic pain. She had been seated in the driver’s side passenger seat in the rear of the Malibu. She was assisted out of the car and transported to Scott Memorial Hospital by Scott County EMS ambulance. The car was towed from the scene. Deputy Shelton estimated property damage at up to $25,000. The following day, April 4, an accident happened on S.R. 56 West in Scottsburg just after 12:30 p.m. Dwayne R. Thomas, 54, Scottsburg, was driving his 2006 Isuzu pickup truck when he began signaling to turn left off of the highway and into the Scottsburg Post Office parking lot. Loretta D. Kendall, 40, Austin, may have thought his signal meant that Thomas planned to turn left onto North Meridian Street. She pulled out from South Meridian Street onto S.R. 56 in front of Thomas and was struck in the front driver’s side panel. Thomas experienced head pain after the mishap and was transported by Scott County EMS to Scott Memorial for evaluation. Scottsburg Patrolman Trevis Burr was unable to obtain a statement from Kendall about the accident. Thomas was unhurt. Ptl. Burr estimated property damage at up to $5,000. Capt. David Hardin assisted him at the scene. On April 7, Sgt. Rodney Watts was dispatched to a Scottsburg accident in which a driver was injured. The accident happened at 5:17 p.m. close to the Interstate 65 A off-ramp on S.R. 56 in Scottsburg. Drivers were identified as Linda L. Harkrider, 31, Cassville, Mo., and Rhonda M. Canada, 37, Scottsburg. Harkrider was driving a 2011 Chevy Impala east on S.R. 56 and said she didn’t see Canada’s 2009 Dodge Charger stopped in traffic. She struck the back of the Charger. Canada had neck pain following the mishap and was transported to Scott Memorial by ambulance. Sgt. Watts estimated property damage at up to $10,000. Just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, a Scottsburg teenager was injured in a one-car accident in Finley Firehouse Road in Finley Township. Rachel N. Gillespie, 17, was driving her family’s 2005 Honda Civic north on the county road when she said she decided to adjust the radio channel. As she took her eyes off the road, the car veered off the right side into a large ditch and struck a tree. The accident happened about 1,500 feet north of West Lake Road. Gillespie said she got out of the car and called her parents, who came to the scene and took her to Scott Memorial Hospital before Deputy J.R. Ward could get there. Deputy Ward made sure the vehicle was removed from the ditch and towed safely away before going to the hospital to talk to the girl, who had a possible head injury. The car had suffered significant damage. The deputy estimated property loss at up to $10,000. -30-