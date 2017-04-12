On March 24, Freddie Newby, 38, Scottsburg, was arrested by a Washington County deputy as he was driving on State Road 56 just before midnight.

He has been charged in Washington Circuit Court with one count each of dealing in methamphetamine (meth) as a Level 3 felony; possession of meth as a Level 5 felony; maintaining a common nuisance as a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia as a Class C misdemeanor.

Bail in his case has been set at $25,000 cash. A public defender has been assigned to the case, and the initial trial date is August 1.

Search warrants for his Facebook account and a cell phone have been issued by the court.

Robert “Rob” Lynn Cathcart Jr., 43, has been charged with three Level 6 felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of driving while suspended with a prior conviction.

Reportedly, he was stopped while driving and arrested on March 29. The charges in Washington Superior Court were filed March 31.

According to court documents, Cathcart’s initial hearing will be on April 20. His bail is set at $6,500 full cash or $3,500 cash and $15,000 by corporate surety bond.

Cathcart had been out on bond since last July in Scott County on a 2016 case in which he was charged with three counts of Level 6 felony theft and five counts of misdemeanor theft. That case was filed after customers of his former jewelry and coin shop in downtown Scottsburg complained that items they had given Cathcart either for resale or to repair were never returned to them.

The Scott County case is scheduled for a jury trial on June 1.