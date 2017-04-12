A 5-0 vote to renew one coaching contract but post the boys’ basketball coach position ended a very brief special meeting of the board of trustees of Scott School District 1.

Trustees were to have met last Wednesday evening. April 5, but severe thunderstorm warnings caused a cancellation of that meeting. They instead met with Superintendent Robert Anderson in an executive session at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 10, which was followed by a 9 a.m. public meeting. The brief motion extended the coaching contract of girls’ varsity basketball coach Jared Petersen and gave Supt. Anderson permission to post the boys’ coaching job. Parents and grandparents attended the board’s last regularly-scheduled business meeting to urge the board to hire a new boys’ coach. Joe Sibbitt has coached the varsity Eagles for five seasons, only one of which was a winning season. Sibbitt is a middle school teacher with the Austin school system.

Terms of Coach Petersen’s extension will be worked out and announced later, it was learned. Some of those same parents and a grandparent attended the Monday meeting. All appeared satisfied with the board’s action.

Supt. Anderson said the coaching job will be posted this week. Applicants can contact the administration office at 812-794-8750 for more information.