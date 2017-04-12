Charged on March 23 with the Level 5 felonies, Matthew Pennington of Austin had been sought by local law enforcement agencies.

Parents of a 15-year-old girl learned the girl had apparently spent the night with Pennington. Her mother found the pair sleeping together. Evidence was turned over to Detective Jacklyn Colwell of the Sheriff’s Department, and staff of the Department of Child Services was notified.

Both Pennington and the teenager initially denied having a physical relationship, according to the probable cause affidavit. Evidence collected did not support their stories, however, and the charges were prepared and filed.

Pennington was placed under arrest on Tuesday, April 4, and booked into the Scott County Security Center. During his April 6 initial court hearing, bail is set at $20,000 by corporate surety bond or $2,000 cash. An initial jury trial date of July 11 was assigned to the case. Pennington will be represented by a public defender.

He was also ordered not to have contact with the girl and was served with a protective order in the courtroom.

Allison Frazier will serve as senior judge on the case. She was appointed after Judge Jason Mount recused himself.