Taxpayers may pay taxes at the Washington County Treasurer’s Office at any time on or before May 10, 2017 to avoid a penalty.

Extended offices hours at the Courthouse, Treasurer’s Office as follows:

Thursday, May 4, 2017, 8 am to 5 pm

Friday, May 5, 2017, 8 am to 5 pm

Saturday, May 6, 2017, 9 am to Noon

Monday, May 8, 2017, 8 am to 5 pm

Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 8 am to 5 pm

Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 8 am to 5 pm DEADLINE DAY!

Locations to pay taxes: Courthouse, Treasurer’s Office, Open Monday – Friday 8 am to 4 pm (See extended hours.); First Savings Bank (All Locations); Payments no longer accepted at First Harrison Bank.

Online www.washingtontax.net – Be advised there is an additional fee added to your tax amount. 2.95% of the balance paid is the added fee, with a minimum fee of $3.

Address changes and Exemption questions should be made at the Auditor’s Office. County Auditor’s Office: 99 Public Square, Suite 103, Salem, Indiana 47167. Phone: 812-883-4805.

Assessment questions and incorrect tax amount questions should be made at the Assessor’s Office.

Tax appeals must be made within 45 days of the mailing of tax statements.

County Assessor’s Office: 99 Public Square, Suite 105, Salem Indiana 47167. Phone: 812-883-4000.