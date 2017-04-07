Washington County- Early this morning (Friday, April 7, 2017), the victim found deceased, March 14, 2017, in a mobile home located at 221 Teresa Street in Salem, IN, has been identified by the Kentucky Medical Examiners Office in Louisville, KY. The victim is identified as Jefferey Charles Givan, 62, living as a Nomad in and around the Pekin and Salem, IN areas. The positive identification came from dental records.



A definitive cause of death has not been determined in this investigation pending further test results.

