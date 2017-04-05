There will be many activities, such as finding Easter eggs, playing games, candy, cookies, and a movie.

Bring your camera for great pictures with the Easter Bunny.

The Salem Public Library is located at 212 North Main Street.

Those participating are, PACT, Prevent Child Abuse Council, Tri Kappa, Salem Crossing, WSLM, Meadowview Health Care, Salem Parks and Recreation Department and the Salem Public Library, Lowell and Rhonda DePoy, …..and the Easter Bunny.

Washington County Prevent Child Abuse Council and Hoosier Hills PACT will share a table at this event. We are going to be focusing on “Love with Words.” The parents will be asked if their children are “EGG-tra special” or “EGG-traordinary” and each child will then get a bag with “You are ______________” to decorate.

Each child will also receive an egg filled with candy to place in their bag. We will be giving out information about the free serves that PACT offers to the community, a “Love with Words” handout from PCAIN and candy to the adults.

This event is free for the community.

For more information you may call the Salem Parks and Recreation Department at 812-883-2895 or the Salem Public Library at 812-883-5600.