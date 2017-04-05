By Dennis Dunn

Special Correspondent



After going to the Class A State Finals last season, Coach Zach Payne and his Lanesville baseball team had their first true road game on Saturday, April 1, at Seymour and came away with the 14-2 loss. “I don’t feel Mitchell (Bailey) pitched terribly bad as he gave up a lot of soft hit balls, but that is just baseball,” Coach Payne said. “They just hit the ball where we weren’t today for the most part. We also made some mistakes today which could have been a reason for the guys hanging their heads a little bit.” Bailey pitched a scoreless first inning, but the Owls jumped on him in the second inning. The Owls plated five runs on six hits and the Eagles had one error to give the home team a 5-0 lead. The Eagles went down in order in the top of the third with a ground out and two strikeouts. In the bottom of the third inning, the Owls scored three runs on two hits and another Lanesville error to lead 8-0. The Eagles finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning as Evan Peele walked and Noah Campbell came is as a courtesy runner. Ryan McCubbins walked, while Cameron Harvey reached base on a one-out walk to load the bases. Noah Jones then roped a single to score Campbell and McCubbins to make it 8-2. Tom Tidstrom hit into a fielders choice and Lucas Timberlake popped out for the third out. “We will be fine,” Coach Payne said. “I am not concerned about the errors early in the season as we lost our best player to an ACL injury. He is our shortstop but we have two freshmen up the middle and they are two guys that play a lot of baseball. “They will figure it out when the games start to matter in the postseason. One game is not going to define our season and they know they will be fine. Our guys our motivated and they came close last year so they will get it going. We are still trying to move guys around to figure things out.” The Owls then batted around in the bottom of the fourth inning and scored six runs on four hits and left one runner on base for the 12-run lead. The Eagles had an opportunity in the top of the fifth inning with bases loaded and two outs but Cameron Harvey grounded out for the final out of the game as the Owls won by the run rule after five innings. “This is what we thought our offense was going to be,” Owls (2-0) Coach Jeremy Richey said. “We don’t have the home run type guys, but we will get some doubles. A lot of our doubles are from guys being aggressive by turning singles into doubles. “Really pleased by the guys and we have worked a lot in practice on the bunt game and base running and that showed today. I think our base running is what really makes us go and we forced them into a couple of mistakes to get rid of the ball quick. I was real pleased with our offense.” Tyler Bloom picked up the win for the Owls and Bailey took the loss for the Eagles (1-1). Jones collected two RBIs. The Eagles will travel to Crawford County on Thursday, April 6, and then journey to Eastern on Friday, April 7. They will then host Southport on Saturday, April 8 for a doubleheader.

Saturday, April 1, at Seymour LHS 000 20 – 2 4 2 SHS 053 6x – 14 12 1 WP: Tyler Bloom (S). LP: Mitchell Bailey (L). Runs: Evan Peele, Ryan McCubbins; RBIs: Noah Jones 2