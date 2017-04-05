Probable cause affidavits filed with the charges against a Blocher area couple read like a weirdly-plotted novel. The characters involved include an apparently vengeful ex-boyfriend and a couple who befriended him to the point that he spent some of his time living with them. The couple, Lonnie Smith and wife Jessica Stark Smith, in turn were living with her mother. Stir in apparent past association with drugs including methamphetamine (meth) and an expressed desire by Scott Daniel Mitchell the night of March 24 to have a “…man-to-man talk…” with a Crothersville guy who knows his ex-girlfriend. Wait until those factors thicken into an apparent, twisted plot to “…take whatever he’s got, son.” The story evolved into a volatile, violent situation that ended with Mitchell, 45, lying on the couple’s family room floor, dead of a gunshot to the chest in the early morning hours of March 25. Both of the Smiths were arrested that Saturday after being interviewed by detectives Paul Clute and Jacklyn Colwell and talking with deputies Rex Herald and Josh Watterson, all of the Sheriff’s Department. Additional interviewing of Robert Wiesman of Crothersville, the alleged victim of the reported plot dreamed up by the Smiths and Mitchell, was handled by Chief Deputy Rick Barrett. Placed on 72-hour holds requested by the Prosecutor’s Office, the Smiths were due back in Scott Circuit Court on Thursday, March 30. At their afternoon initial hearings, they learned that each is being charged with Level 2 felon y aiding robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery. Jessica Smith is also charged with Level 6 felony obstruction of justice, stemming from her allegedly erasing her cell phone text messages and phone use history. Her fifth charge is that of false informing, a Class B misdemeanor, from having told detectives an initial version of that night’s events that officers believe to be untrue. Lonnie Smith is also charged with misdemeanor false informing for the same reason as well as level 6 felonies of possession of meth and unlawful possession of a syringe. When he was being booked into the Scott County Security Center, a hypodermic syringe was found in Smith’s crotch area. A small baggie of meth was retrieved by jailers from his anus, the affidavit revealed. Senior Judge Nicholas South set each defendant’s bail at $75,000 cash and allowed each the services of a public defender. With those interviews, along with physical evidence collected at the scene by Indiana State Police crime scene technicians Merritt Toomey and Phil D’Angelo, the story behind the Smiths’ journey to the courtroom began with Mitchell talking to his friends and saying he wanted to talk to Wiesman, apparently about his ex-girlfriend. The woman may have also had a relationship with Wiesman. She knew him well enough to call Wiesman and ask him to take her to her residence after Mitchell had been with her on March 24 and then dropped her somewhere in Crothersville. Wiesman drove to where she was and then drove her home. Then he began a texting dialog reportedly instigated by and with Jessica Smith. He said the Crothersville woman had used his cell phone while he was driving, and that must have been how Jessica Smith got access to his number. Wiesman said he hadn’t met Jessica Smith until he came to the residence on Johnny Johnson Road where the shooting took place. Why did he come? Wiesman said Jessica Smith told him she was alone at the house and that she wanted to give him information about the Crothersville woman. She also, according to Wiesman, indicated she was willing to have sex with him. What Wiesman didn’t know was that Mitchell and Lonnie Smith were at the residence hiding, Jessica Smith allegedly stated in a later interview. Jessica Smith greeted Wiesman when he arrived and brought him into the home’s family room. She asked him if he had drugs and money, Wiesman said. He said he told her “…a little bit.” Her guest also provided Jessica Smith with cigarettes and a soft drink she asked him to purchase for her on his way. Wiesman had been in the house only a short time before Mitchell and Lonnie Smith appeared, Mitchell allegedly telling him that he had “…messed with the wrong (expletive deleted)…” and Lonnie Smith stating he would “…wear out (Wiesman’s) a-- with a stick…” that he was holding. Mitchell took a small baggie of purported meth that Wiesman had taken out of his pocket to show Jessica Smith. Wiesman said Smith hit him on the head with the stick while Mitchell punched him. In response, Wiesman said he pulled out a handgun he was carrying in the front pocket of his hoodie. Jessica Smith said her husband and Mitchell yelled at Wiesman “…he better know how to use the gun.” When the pair approached him again, Wiesman said he fired several shots to ward off the attack. One struck Mitchell. Wiesman managed to get outside and drove off, calling 9-1-1 to let law enforcement know he had just been involved in a shooting. When he was interviewed, Wiesman showed head injuries consistent with his story, it was learned. Several inconsistencies in their versions of the events that happened tripped up both of the Smiths. Lonnie Smith later allegedly told Det. Clute that he didn’t know that what his wife and Mitchell planned involved robbery. He also said Jessica Smith lured Wiesman to their home purportedly for sex in exchange for drugs, but the real reason was to allow his friend Mitchell to confront Wiesman about the woman they apparently had in common. Lonnie Smith also apparently told Det. Clute that the meth found when he was booked in was given to him by his wife. Now, both Smiths are being housed at the Scott County Security Center in downtown Scottsburg. Their initial jury trial date on the charges they face is scheduled for July 10. The funeral for Mitchell was conducted the same day on which the couple had their initial hearings. A Level 2 felony carries a ten-to-30 year sentence with a recommended sentence of 17½ years.