State Rep. Steve Davisson (R-Salem) this week at the Statehouse honored the Eastern High School girls basketball team with a House resolution congratulating them on their state championship win.

“These young athletes had their work cut out for them throughout the season,” Davisson said. “However, this team understands work ethic. Under the leadership of head coach Michael McBride, the Musketeers went on a 15-game winning streak right to the state final, defeating Oak Hill High School in the class 2A title game.”

Davisson said this was the first state championship for any high school sports team in the history of Washington County. In order to reach the championship game, the Eastern Musketeers defeated South Knox, South Ripley and Covenant Christian high schools.

Rep. Steve Davisson represents Washington County and parts of Orange, Lawrence, Jackson, Clark and Harrison counties.