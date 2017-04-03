

Clark County-Late last night, the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg received a telephone call from Louisville Metro Police Detectives stating they had possibly tracked an armed robbery suspect, James R. Daugherty, Jr., 48, from Jeffersonville, IN, to the Pilot Truck Stop in Memphis, IN.



Troopers from the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg met with Louisville Metro Police Department detectives at the Pilot Truck Stop in Memphis, IN. Louisville Metro Police detectives assisted troopers at the truck stop by identifying the vehicle James R. Daugherty, Jr. was in. Troopers approached the vehicle, which was parked in the parking lot. They made contact with the occupant, who in fact turned out to be James R. Daugherty, Jr. During the troopers contact with James R. Daugherty, Jr., they found out he was wanted in Harrison County, IN for Armed Robbery. The vehicle he was occupying, a white 2016 Hyundai, also came back as being stolen out of Clark County, IN.



James R. Daugherty, Jr. was placed under arrest at the scene and a subsequent search of the vehicle, yielded four syringes, Marijuana, a digital scale, a rubber tourniquet, distilled water, small cotton balls and several small plastic baggies.



It is believed, James R. Daugherty, Jr., is responsible for several Robberies over the month of March, 2017 at businesses located in Owensboro, KY, Scottsburg, IN, Louisville, KY, Elizabethtown, KY, Lagrange, KY and Corydon, IN.



James R. Daugherty, Jr. was incarcerated at the Clark County Jail on the charges of Auto Theft, Felony; Possession of Syringes, Felony; Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor and the warrant for Armed Robbery out of Harrison County, IN.



