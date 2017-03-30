Deputy James Ward started his weekend tour of duty with the Sheriff’s Department by stopping and arresting a woman in a car reported stolen in Tennessee.

On Friday, March 24, the deputy said he saw a 2007 white Nissan SL2 matching the description of the stolen vehicle at the intersection of U.S. Highway 31 and State Road 56. He pulled the vehicle over and found it was being driven by Stephanie D. Rachels, 44, of Chattanooga, Tn.

Rachels was placed under arrest for auto theft and not having a valid driver license and transported to the Scott County Security Center.

Additional charges were added when it was discovered that Rachels also had in her possession a syringe, a small quantity of methamphetamine (meth) and a small glass pipe, apparently used to smoke meth. All of the items and the car were seized.

At her initial hearing in Scott Circuit Court on Monday, March 27, Rachels was advised of her rights and the charges against her by Senior Judge Nicholas South. Those include Level 6 felony auto theft, unlawful possession of a syringe, and possession of meth. Also included was Level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance and Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bail for her was set at $15,000 by corporate surety bond or $1,500 cash. Her initial trial date is June 13.

The case has been assigned to a public defender.

-30-