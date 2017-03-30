A woman taken into custody because of her alleged involvement in a January 23 drug buy is now facing more trouble because of her reported actions at the Scott County Security Center. Amanda Spencer “Sug” Konkle, 38, reportedly helped her apparent boyfriend, Eddie “Ed” Daniel Collins, 39, sell methamphetamine (meth) at the couple’s home at 222 Rice Street, Austin, on that date. Detective Don Campbell of the Austin Police Department helped set up the undercover purchase, which he reported was successful. Collins was charged with Level 5 felony dealing in meth. Konkle was charged with Level 6 maintaining a common nuisance. According to the probable cause affidavit, she was present during the illegal transaction, and she told the buyer that, if the crystal substance is broken, it would become “dust.” The pair was arrested on March 23, and booked into the Scott County Security Center. Part of that booking process is disrobing one piece of clothing at a time with a jailer present. Each piece is then checked by the jailer, and other clothing is given to the prisoner to wear while he/she is incarcerated. When Konkle was told to disrobe by the female jailer, she took off her shirt but then turned her back on the jailer. Told to turn around and face the jailer, Konkle allegedly put her hand inside her bra and then put a small baggie inside her mouth, apparently in an attempt to swallow it. Konkle later supposedly admitted to Detective Campbell that the baggie contained meth. The jailer took Konkle to the floor, and Det. Campbell and Austin Patrolman John Smith entered the room to assist the jailer in restraining the woman. Told to spit out the baggie, Konkle instead kicked and yelled and then allegedly bit the jailer’s finger. Because of those actions, new charges were prepared against Konkle. When she arrived in Scott Circuit Court the next day, she learned that the new case charged her with Level 5 and Level 6 battery, Level 6 felony possession of meth and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. Both cases were set for trial on June 6. Her bail on the maintaining charge is $20,000 by corporate surety bond or $2,000 cash. The new case has a bond of $50,000 by corporate bond or $5,000 cash. A public defender has been assigned in each case.