About 20 people who own and rent houses and apartments in Scottsburg attended the March 28 meeting of the Scottsburg Board of Works and Public Safety. And the meeting, concentrated on a proposed ordinance that would make each of them responsible for any unpaid utility bills left by their tenants, was lively but civil. Scottsburg Mayor Bill Graham and fellow members of the board, Council President Bill Hoagland and former councilman Ray Zollman, changed their normal seating arrangement so they could face the long line-up of landlords. Nearly all knew the Mayor, he acknowledged, and he certainly knew the problems landlords face when renting properties. “I’ve had the same problems you got now when I owned (rental property). I understand, I really do, but this city has had a tremendous write-off of unpaid utility bills, $245,000, and we’ve got to solve this problem because the city can’t operate in the ‘red’,” Mayor Graham told them. He said one person who owns rental property, Tim Borden, was at the March 20 City Council meeting, a meeting at which the ordinance could have been passed and made law. Borden offered to study the issue and attempt to present at the March 28 meeting a possible solution. With that, Borden took the floor. he advocated setting up a prepay system. The system he studied offers helps a customer to avoid a disconnect for no payment and can help them re-establish service if they have been disconnected. Under the system he advocated, customers who have a traditional account with a deposit can have their deposit applied against the total bill, thus helping them to meet their obligations. Under a prepay system, customers can choose how much and how often they pay toward their owed balances. It’s actually buying electricity (or other utilities) before they are used. “Jackson County REMC uses this, and it works for them. It has lowered the number of disconnects,” explained Borden. Prepaid customers are also more abstemious with their electrical use under the plan because they know more use means more will be owed. Initially, under the plan he offered as an example, each customer does not pay a security deposit but rather sets up an account with the utility. The utility in turn reminds a customer when his credit balance is below, say, $50. Those notifications can be done by text or e-mail. Payments can be made during normal business hours or by calling or using the Internet-based payment system. “This just seems like a better system than making the property owners responsible,” Borden said. On his part, the Mayor feels affordable rental property “…is vital to this community. We don’t want to do anything that’s going to cause problems for you, we truly don’t, but we (government officials) are responsible for operating this city. We keep our electric rates low. We’re about 25% lower than some cities in this area, so that’s a lot of savings for our customers, but we’re getting abused and it has to stop.” Changes in the electrical utility field, such as closing coal-fired plants in favor of more costly, environmentally-friendly plants which use natural gas, have caused costs to go up, the Mayor went on. “It’s a real challenge to bring in enough money to operate. I imagine we’ll have to raise rates some this year, but I don’t like to raise someone’s rates because of someone else out there not paying and influencing those rate hikes,” he said. Prepay may be a way out of the situation, the Mayor agreed. In comments made by others at the meeting, he urged each landlord to add a clause that allows the city to provide tenants’ account information to them. “It’d be good if we’d do that, too, so that we could give that information to you,” he added. Several landlords said they’ve been frustrated in the past because they could not get this account information. “We need better communication,” said Highland Glen manager Vickie Barnett, “between we landlords and between us and the city.” “We want to know when someone is not paying,” said Mrs. James McCoskey. She looked at the Mayor as she said, “If they don’t pay, you let us know, and if they are not paying rent, we will let you know.” Landlords should also list all persons residing at the address being rented, even children. “You know there are kids whose credit ratings are being ruined by their parents because they put the account in their kid’s name,” Jerry Boley stated. “I do try to list everyone, but sometimes some sneak in.” It appeared all of the landlords and apartment managers were totally against becoming legally responsible for their tenants’ bills. “We have enough problems as it is,” one pointed out. “One bad tenant can wipe out a whole year’s worth of profit,” said another. But their willingness to cooperate buoyed the board. Mayor Graham said a letter sent out telling landlords that the new ordinance would take effect April 1 “…is not right. We’re not going to do that. It’s not a good policy. What we need to do is keep communicating. We all need a good solution that we can live with.”