The three remaining defendants in the 2015 murder of a man south of Scottsburg have requested – or will be requesting – new trial dates for their alleged roles. Johnetta Ruth Hall, 44, and her alleged co-conspirers, her daughter Amaris Rose Bunyard, 20, and Bunyard’s boyfriend, Kerry Ray Heald, 24, remain behind bars without bond. They and Jacob W. Mathis, 23, have all been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Bill Albert Reynolds, 69. Reynolds was killed by a single gunshot to the head while he stood at a gate to his property on Slate Ford Road. The body was discovered by a neighbor. Hall and the two young men were arrested the following week of the murder. Bunyard was taken into custody and charged the following February. Bunyard, Heald and Mathis lived in Clarksville at the time of the shooting. The state’s case claims that Hall was in a property dispute with Reynolds and arranged for Heald and Mathis to do the actual shooting with her daughter’s knowledge. Chris Owens, Scott County Prosecutor, is handling all of the cases. Mathis pleaded guilty last August to the conspiracy charge. He has a third status conference about his sentencing planned for Monday, April 17, court records revealed. Roger Duvall, now a Senior Judge following his retirement in 2016, will preside over the case. Mathis is being represented by Clark County attorney Stephen Beardsley. Hall’s jury trial is still scheduled for Monday, April 24, in Scott Circuit Court, but her public defender, Nathan Masingo, has advised the court that he will be requesting a new trial date. Hall also has another attorney, Guy Haskell of Bloomington, representing her in the case. Daryl Auxier, of Jefferson Circuit Court in Madison, is serving as the presiding judge. The jury trial for Heald, alleged to be the actual shooter, is scheduled on the court docket for June 22. It had been set for April 3, but, at a pre-trial conference in March, the new date was requested by Heald. He is being represented by public defender Mary Jean Stotts. Michael J. Hensley of Jefferson Superior Court, is presiding. Bunyard’s trial was continued from March 6 to October 23 on a motion by the court. She has also retained an attorney, and Senior Judge Duvall will be on the bench. Her final witness and exhibit lists are due September 22.