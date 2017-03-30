Eight people were injured in recent vehicle crashes that happened on Scott County roads and in Scottsburg. An early morning accident on Saturday, March 11, began in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 and ended on the portion of Fairgrounds Road that dead-ends at the interstate property. According to the accident report, Rodney B. Wells III, 20, Nashville, Tn., was driving a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix northward when the vehicle went out of control and traveled across the east shoulder of the interstate, ending at 750 Fairgrounds Road. The mishap occurred at 1:35 a.m. Wells said he “….was driving like I always do…” before the accident happened. The driver of another northbound vehicle told Scottsburg officers that he had his cruise control set at 75 mph, and the Pontiac passed him at a high rate of speed, going out of control on the slight curve of the highway. Patrolman Loren Rutherford reported Wells had some pain at the scene and was treated by Scott County EMS technicians and First Responders. His passenger, identified as Ryan Wells, 13, also of Nashville, was more seriously injured, having either fractured or dislocated his hip/upper leg in the crash. He was transported to Scott Memorial Hospital by ambulance. Property damage was estimated at up to $25,000 by Ptl. Rutherford. Two accidents on county roads on Wednesday, March 15, and two more on Thursday, March 16, brought the total of injured to six. A 22-year-old woman suffered a head injury in a one-vehicle accident just after 5 a.m. on March 15. Sharla R. Radcliff, Scottsburg, was headed east on State Road 56 West when she lost control of her 1995 Chevy G10. She said the vehicle began to spin when it hit ice and snow around Finley Firehouse Road. It struck a utility pole on the north side of S.R. 56 and continued onto privately-owned property where it struck a mailbox and a house before driving through a clothes line and hitting a tree. No one in the house was injured. Radcliff told Deputy Josh Watterson she could not recall the accident because she lost consciousness. She was sent to Scott Memorial by ambulance for evaluation. Property damage was listed as up to $5,000 by the officer. Just before 9 p.m. that evening, an accident happened on Harrod Road about 680 feet east of its intersection with Booe Road. Deputy Watterson was dispatched to the scene, finding drivers Wilson Mullins Jr., 43, and James D. Bowles, 34, Austin. Mullins was still in his 2003 Chrysler van, though the van’s driver side door was missing. His leg was reported severed from the knee down. Deputy Watterson did not obtain much of a statement from the injured man, but Mullins reportedly said he’d had too much to drink and didn’t really remember much. According to witnesses at the scene, Mullins was driving east when it struck a tractor-trailer parked on the road. The rig had its lights on at the time of the accident, the report noted. The van went out of control, spinning and coming to rest in a ditch on the south side of Harrod Rd. Mullins’ condition was precarious so an air ambulance was ordered, and a landing site was prepared east of the accident scene. The man was flown to University of Louisville Hospital. Property damage was listed at up to $10,000. The accident remains under investigation. The two accidents that happened on March 16 occurred within 30 minutes of each other. 9-1-1 dispatchers notified the Sheriff’s Department that an accident had happened on Stage Coach Road about 8:50 p.m. in Finley Township. Deputy Jac Sanders went out, finding the site about 500 feet north of Oak Hill Road. The driver was identified as Eric L. Anderson, 42, Brownstown. Anderson said he was northbound when, coming over a hill, he found a southbound vehicle in the middle of the road. He said he steered right to avoid a collision, causing him to run off the road. Overcorrecting his steering, Anderson said he ran his 2008 Kia Rio into a ditch. The car spun around and rolled on its top, trapping him inside. Anderson said a passer-by stopped and helped him turn the vehicle over so he could get out. Anderson was sent to Scott Memorial by ambulance because of neck pain. The estimated property damage was listed at $10,000. A side-swiping accident at 9:19 p.m. that same evening on Pine Hill Road in Lexington brought deputies James Shelton and Jac Sanders and Indiana State Trooper Tracey Spencer out after one of the vehicles sped off. Tonie A. Carter, 45, Lexington made the 9-1-1 call for assistance. She said she was northbound on Pine Hill Rd. in her 2007 Chrysler Pacifica SUV when she encountered a southbound pickup truck partially in her lane. The two vehicles side-swiped, she said, but the truck drove away from the scene. It was located after it had crashed just north of State Road 356. The driver, identified as Daniel L. Brown, 54, Lexington, suffered a possible neck injury and was transported to Scott Memorial Hospital by EMS personnel. No statement was taken from Brown regarding the earlier accident because of his condition. Brown wasn’t the only person injured that night. A passenger in the SUV, Matthew A. Young, 33, Lexington, was also transported to the local hospital because of unspecified pain. Damage from the side-swiping accident was listed at up to $10,000 by Deputy Shelton. An accident on S.R. 56 West in Scottsburg the following day, March 17, caused a possible back injury to a driver. It also resulted in the arrest of an Underwood man. When Scottsburg Sgt. Rodney Watts pulled up to the scene of the mishap at 3 p.m., he said he found that Richard E. Smith, 46, had apparently been smoking marijuana as he drove his 1999 Nissan Frontier. The SUV had struck the back of a 2013 Ford F150 pickup driven by Steven E. Cooper III, 42, Sellersburg. The vehicles had been westbound, and the collision had taken place at the highway’s intersection with Oak Street. Cooper was transported by Scott County EMS to Scott Memorial Hospital for evaluation and treatment. Smith was unharmed and was arrested. A small amount of marijuana was found by the officer. On Monday, March 20, Smith was charged with one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, a count of Class C misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated and a count of Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana. A bench trial was scheduled by Judge Jason Mount for June 6. Smith was released on bond that same day. His license to drive was automatically suspended. -30-