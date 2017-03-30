The Scott County School District 2 Board of Trustees met on Tuesday, February 28 for its regularly scheduled meeting. Board President Jason Kendall called the meeting to order with Superintendet Dr. Marc Slaton noted that five students are currently receiving homebound instruction due to medical issues and four due to behavioral issues. There are 26 students enrolled in Virtual School. Dr. Slaton announced that Lexington Elementary School Principal Nick South’s mother in law, Dee Dee Copple, passed away unexpectedly. Mrs. Copple is the mother of Tracy South and Eric Copple. He asked that everyone remember these families in their thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. Dr. Slaton thanked VFES Principal Tiffany Barrett for stepping up to switch places with Mr. South, who was scheduled to present LES ISTEP results, and stated that Mr. South would present at the March meeting. At this time Johnson Elmentary School Principal Chris Routt explained the changes in how the 2016 ISTEP+ School Letter Grades were calculated using both the performance domain and growth domain. He and VFES Principal Tiffany Barrett discussed the strategies and data their schools are using to target intervention groups for improvement. Both schools received a grade of B. B. Payroll Claims 1. February 23, 2017 C. Regular Claims 1. February 1-10, 2017 2. February 13-17, 2017 3. February 28, 2017 Andrea Soloe made a motion to approve all claims and payroll claims. Josh Mays seconded and motion carried 5-0. The board was presented the following payments to be presented to be paid: CIM Technology Solutions $13,135 AP Exams $1,848 Cottingim Enterprises Inc. Pay App. 1 - Greenhouse - $46,580.35 Andrea Soloe made a motion to approve all payments. Mrs. Roberts seconded and motion carried 5-0. Athletic Director Jamie Lowry asked permission to declare as surplus the old basketball goals that were used to convert the McClain Hall goals to 8 foot in order to sell them. They are no longer needed as Coach Jameson purchased more portable goals that hang off existing rims. Mrs. Roberts made a motion to approve, seconded by Mr. Moore. Motion carried 5-0. Dr. Marc Slaton recommended splitting the girls’ and boys’ soccer programs at the middle school level in order to help grow the girls’ program. This would add a girls’ coach with the annual salary to match the boys’ soccer coach of $1,413. Mrs. Roberts made a motion to approve, seconded by Mr. Mays. Motion carried 5-0. Dr. Slaton recommended approval of the proposed 2017 football stipends per the original plan. He noted that this would mean an increased cost of $6,503 and added that Coach Mullins would continue to have the right to divide up the total amount as he sees fit for the overall number of coaches that he feels he needs for his program. (for example, he could cut the $3,245 per assistant coach in half to have two assistants instead of one). Board Member Ron Moore made a motion to approve, seconded by Mr. Mays. Motion carried 5-0. Superintendent Dr. Marc Slaton and Mr. Mike Therber, Therber & Brock Representative, discussed options for refinancing of the 2007 SMS Bond. Possible options included: Refinancing and saving the interest only Refinancing with no extension to the payment structure and generating cash for projects. (Generating an estimated $325,000 for projects and $1,235,118 in additional interest) Refinancing with a one payment extension to generate cash for projects (Generating an estimated $935,000 for projects and $154,662 in additional interest) Refinancing with a two-payment extension to generate cash for projects. (Generating an estimated $1,540,000 for projects and $318,020 in additional interest) Refinancing with a three payment extension to generate cash for projects (Generating an estimated $1,980,000 for projects and $489,497 in additional interest) Several documents were linked for the Board’s review and consideration, including not only refinancing options, but capabilities and considerations for future bond issuances and a project list with the different refinancing scenarios and illustrations. Mr. Therber provided estimates of how much cash should be generated for each option and looked at the additional interest involved for each. He also discussed the need to keep the debt capacity levels stable and to leave room for future projects in case of emergencies. Mr. Therber stated that the funds generated would need to be spent within three years. Board member Christy Roberts voiced concerns about how bonds have been structured in the past to weigh heavily toward the end of the term, spending more money in interest, rather than using that money for facility improvements. Mr. Therber stated that when making long-term plans they try to fill debt service up as much as they can to leave room for future projects/needs that could come up, adding that the District could choose to pay early to reduce interest if possible. Mrs. Roberts stated that she favored the one pay option and Mr. Moore stated that he also favored that option. Jason Kendall asked Dr. Slaton what he determined to be the real needs, stating that he felt that would determine which refinancing option should be approved. Dr. Slaton referred to the list of potential projects and stated that his recommendation would be the two-payment extension which he felt would allow many of those projects to be completed, making great improvements to the Third Street and middle school campus. He added that the 2 payment extension would not strap the corporation and make it difficult to deal with other projects around the District. Mr. Kendall said that he did not see an advantage to the one payment extension versus the two payment extension as long as it doesn’t affect how soon projects at SHS can be started. SMS Principal Kristin Nass urged the Board to take into consideration the state-wide reductions to capital projects funding which will limit what can be done to facilities through that avenue, along with the need to avoid letting the middle school get in the condition the high school is now dealing with. Mrs. Roberts remarked that at the start of the conversation about potential projects, there was more concern about an activities center than facility improvements. Ms. Nass agreed and Dr. Slaton added that there was a dire need for gym space and they felt that an activities center would have served a lot of students, however at this point the financial picture has changed enough that there will not be funds generated for that type of facility. Differences in the priority of potential projects were discussed at length with the consensus being that determinations on exactly what order the projects would be done would be finalized at upcoming work sessions. Mrs. Roberts felt that the Board and administration should weigh needs vs wants to be sure taxpayer money is used in the most efficient manner. Jason Kendall stated that using funds generated from the bond issuance at SMS rather than using CPF to do some of these projects, will allow for reallocating SMS CPF over the next couple of years to be used at SHS and some of the older facilities as needed. Dr. Marc Slaton recommended refinancing and extending the payment by two payments through 2025 which will generate a little over 1.5 million for projects (assuming today’s interest rates). Mrs. Soloe made a motion to extend the payment by two payments through 2025. Mr. Mays seconded and motion carried 3-2 with Mrs. Roberts and Mr. Moore casting dissenting votes. The board was then presented the personnel recommendations: Retirement(s) Kathy Anderkin - SMS 8th Grade Language Arts Teacher Brady Wells - SMS Physical Education Teacher. Dr. Slaton announced that two teachers have decided to retire at the end of this school year, the first being Mrs. Kathy Anderkin who has taught Language Arts at SMS for 28 years. He added that during her time in Scott 2 she has not only been an excellent teacher but also a leader in many other ways including serving as department chair, team leader, student council sponsor and discussion team member. He noted that Mrs. Anderkin has also mentored countless teachers over the years. He stated that she will definitely be missed and wished her the very best in retirement. Mr. Brady Wells will also retire at the end of the year after 22 years in Scott 2. He started at SHS in 1995 where he taught English, health, and physical education. Mr. Wells served as Assistant Boys’ Varsity Basketball Coach for 2 years before serving as head coach for 11 years. He took a break from basketball for a few years and took the program over again from 2014 to 2016. Mr. Wells transferred to SMS in 2012 to teach physical education. Dr. Slaton added that he could personally attest to his dedication to the students and athletes in Scott 2, not to mention his expertise as a marathon runner, and stated that we have been fortunate to have a man of his caliber as part of Scott 2. Dr. Slaton added that Mr. Wells will be coaching cross country and track at Hanover College and will teach some classes in physical education. Dr. Slaton said that he wanted to wish Mr. Wells the best as he begins this new chapter in his life and hoped that both Mrs. Anderkin and Mr. Wells will come to the Retirement Banquet in May to allow their colleagues to formally thank them for their many years of service to the students of Scott 2. Mr. Kendall added that the Board does appreciate both Mr. Wells and Mrs. Anderkin and their service. Resignation(s) Sam Hopwood - SHS Boys’ Soccer Coach Holly Porter - Contracted Speech Therapist (Effective 2-17-17). Kathy Anderkin - SMS Language Arts Department Chair (End of 16-17 school year). Kathy Anderkin - SMS Voyager Team Leader (End of 16-17 school year). Patty Clancy - 7th Grade Girls’ Basketball Coach Certified Staff Recommendation(s) Rachelle Blaylock - SES 2nd Grade Teacher Maternity Leave (Mar. 20 or 24 - end of school year) Professional Leave Request(s) Shannon Mount - Lilly Grant Summit, Carmel, IN, March 13-14 Charles Bottorff - Advanced Safety Training, Indianapolis, IN, May 15-16. Tiffany Barrett - Advanced Safety Training, Indianapolis, IN, May 15-16. Scott Borden - ISTE, San Antonio, TX, June 25-29. Erick Lizenby - ISTE, San Antonio, TX, June 25-29 Field Trip Request(s) VFES Kindergarten - Louisville Zoo, Louisville, KY, May 15 Permission to Post SMS 8th Grade Language Arts Teacher SMS Physical Education Teacher SHS Boys’ Soccer Coach SMS Language Arts Department Chair SMS Voyager Team Leader SMS 7th Grade Girls’ Basketball Coach Summer Boys’ Basketball Stipend Position. Summer Girls’ Basketball Stipend Position Summer Baseball Stipend Position Summer Softball Stipend Position Summer Volleyball Stipend Position Summer Guard Stipend Position SMS Girls’ Soccer Coach- Pending Permission Given Above Board Member Ron Moore made a motion to approve all personnel recommendations. Mrs. Roberts seconded and motion carried 5-0. Andrea Soloe made a motion to approve the second reading of the Preschool Special Education Manual. Ron Moore seconded and motion carried 5-0. The policy on naming school buildings and facilities was presented for first reading. Mr. Kendall suggested adding a certain number of years to the periodic review of the names and after some discussion the consensus was to make it 20 years. Mr. Lowry will add this to the guidelines and bring it back for the second reading in March. Jason Kendall wanted to give a shout out to all of our teachers that go above and beyond every day for students. He added that especially during ISTEP week their efforts are much appreciated as well as those of all of the students who take the test. -30-