The following is the arrest list for Floyd County through the early morning hours of March 27. The list is provided by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges and are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.



3/20/2017

Aaron C. Higgins, 22, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-pointing a firearm at another person).

Corey M. Grangier, 21, New Albany, warrant: (Court-ordered transport).

Summer D. Ray, 22, City-At-Large, warrant: (FTA-possession of marijuana).

Tashia L. Lackey, 36, New Albany, warrant: (thef).

Jillian B. Coursin, 24, New Salisbury, OWI, OWI .15% or more.



3/21/2017

Vincent D. Windell, 30, Jeffersonville, OWI, OWI per se, OWI .15% or more.

Jessica J. Ater, 25, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-theft, criminal trespas).

Christi D. Guernsey, 36, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-theft).

Deann S. Wheat, 26, New Albany, driving while suspended (prior), possession of marijuana.

John W. Gardner, 64, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia.

Josh A. Nichols, 21, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-operating without a license)

Jessica J. Ater, 26, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-theft, criminal trespass).

Daniel C. Fitzgerald, 25, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-burglary).

Jeremy T. Martin, 23, Jeffersonville, maintaining a common nuisance, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana HOLD FOR CLARK COUNTY.



3/22/2017

Brooke L. Elliott, 25, New Albany, OWI, OWI .08% or more, driving while suspended (prior), OWI (prior).

Jason L. Winfield, 40, Rushville, warrant: (FTA-criminal conversion).

Mark A. Fabel, 52, New Albany, warrant x2.

Gary L. Jenkins, 48, New Albany, operating while suspended prior.

Sarah B. Morrison, 24, Louisville, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine.

Ethan W. Johnson, 27, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-possession of methamphetamine).

Evonne C. Brooks, 32, Elizabeth, warrant: (VOP-possess two/more chem reagents/precursors with intent to manufacture-school).

Billy J. Dennie, 43, City-At-Large, invasion of privacy.

Michael J. Thompson, 34, Georgetown, (VOP-possession of paraphernalia).

Marissa L. Clinkinheard, 28, Greenville, warrant: (FTA-possession of a controlled substance).



3/23/2017

Rebecca L. Berry, 28, City-At-Large, warrant: (identity deception).

Frank J. Redmon, 27, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-fraud); warrant: (FTA-OWI endangering, OWI).

Brenda K. Reynolds/Lowe, 24, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-burglary-break and enter dwelling).

Jesse C. Johnson, 23, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended prior).

Anthony M. Melton, 25, Ramsey, warrant: (domestic battery).

Corey E. Burkett, 30, Lanesville, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended prior).

Jodi D. Richey, 33, Floyds Knobs, warrant: (operating while intoxicated endangering a person, operating vehicle w/alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15).

Christopher P. Lamb, 21, New Albany, invasion of privacy.

Treshawn E. Valentine, 19, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, driving without receiving license.

William D. Mooney, 47, City-at-Large, possession of methamphetamine, warrant: (invasion of privacy).

Thomas T. Bailey, 46, Clarksville, warrant: (VOP-possession of controlled substance).

Ronald L. Hamilton, 27, Charlestown, warrant: (FTA-domestic battery).

Adam N. Kinzie, 23, City-at-Large, warrant: (VOP-residential entry, public nudity).

Michael J. Minton, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-theft).

Herbert W. Betts, 42, Sellersburg, DWS prior.

Brett J. Bachelder, 28, New Albany, warrant: (theft prior).

Jon D. Speedy, 23, New Albany, warrant: (theft x2) (served while incarcerated).

Anthony M. Melton, 25, Ramsey, warrant: (identity deception, DWS prior), (served while incarcerated).



3/24/2017

Kisha D. Wilkey, 31, Corydon, driving while suspended (prior), false identifying statement.

Cory A. Cheatham, 35, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-possession of marijuana).

Nichole K. Dunn, 30, Sellersburg, driving while suspended (prior).

Nathan A. Gladin, 22, New Albany, OWI, OWI manner that endangers.



3/25/2017

Jochelle M. Sullivan, 24, Jeffersonville, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, battery against public safety, disorderly conduct.

Roger D. Shepherd, 54, New Albany, public intoxication, disorderly conduct.

Ashley M. Williams, 22, Shelbyville, Ky., OWI w/.08% but less than .15%.

Ryan A. Gathof, 19, Georgetown, possession of marijuana.

Cameron W. Northern, 18, Jeffersonville, consumption of alcohol by minor.

Marquise D. Vancliff, 26, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, OWI.

John M. Hatfield, 29, New Salisbury, OWI .08% or more; OWI (manner that endangers).

Madison E. Campbell, 24, New Albany, OWI.

Peyton R. Presley, 18, Charlestown, consumption alcohol by minor.

Madison T. Boulineau, 18, Jeffersonville, consumption alcohol by minor.

Devin S. Mclaughlin, 18, Jeffersonville, consumption of alcohol by minor.

Landon C. O’Neal, 18, Charlestown, consumption of alcohol by minor.

Tajh L. Britton, 18, Jeffersonville, consumption of alcohol by minor.

Drake G. Delap, 18, Jeffersonville, possession of controlled substance.



3/26/2017

Jose A. Juarez, 28, Borden, OWI .15% or more, operating without a license.

John D. Lawson, 30, Louisville, warrant, (FTA-theft).

Logan D. Lamb, 28, Greenville, warrant: (FTA-possession of narcotic drug, unlawful possession of syringe); warrant: (VOP-unlawful possession of syringe).

Jenny M. Hooker, 38, Louisville, warrant: (VOP-theft).

Raymond L. Stephens, 32, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-auto theft, resisting law enforcement, carrying a handgun without a license.

Joshua L. Coffman, 38, Floyds Knobs, OWI, OWI (manner than endangers).

Jennifer L. Schmitt, 36, Clarksville, warrant, (FTA-theft).

Roger A. Barnes, 21, Sellersburg, warrant: (FTA-wreckless driving).



3/27/2017

Otis B. Covington, 27, City-At-Large, theft, public intoxication, false informing, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotic drug, resisting law enforcement.

James D. G. Brownlee, 27, Georgetown, OWI prior, OWI BAC .08 or more.

Carolyn D. Marshall, 34, New Albany, needs waiver signed for Louisville Metro.

Carol E. Koenig, Jr., 37, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of a narcotic drug and public intoxication.



3/28/2017

Mark A. Brabandt, 33, Georgetown, OWI manner that endangers, OWI refusal, reckless driving.