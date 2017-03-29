A call to 9-1-1 by a woman who said she needed drugs to “…grow in (her) religion…” led Scottsburg officers to make six arrests at a Pine Street apartment on Friday, March 3. According to what the woman allegedly told Patrolman L. Travis Rutherford, she had given a person in apartment no. 44 a total of $120 “…for drugs, and he did not give me any drugs. I am really religious. I’ve been clean a long time, but I wanted drugs to try and grow in my religion.” She said she went to apartment 44 to get her money back from “C.J.” but was refused. Her statements were included in the case’s probable cause affidavit. The woman reportedly also said she didn’t know what kind of drugs she was buying. She further advised Patrolman Rutherford “…not to let them lie to (him) in 44.” Patrolman Greg Green had knocked on the apartment’s door, which was opened by resident Larry Epperson, 46. In their discussion, Epperson allegedly told Ptl. Green that C.J. did live there as well and that several people were inside. He said the woman had “…barged…” into his apartment earlier and told people that he and she were dating. They are not, he stated. He agreed to allow officers to talk to “C.J.,” otherwise known as Carl Joseph Zanier, 52, inside the apartment. Zanier denied taking money from the woman and said he didn’t sell drugs. Both of the men said there were no drugs in the apartment. While they were talking, four others came into the living area. They were identified as Tanea C. Carnes, 31; Michael T. Combs, 25; Derek W. Glover, 28; and Shane M. Guidry, 25. Since the officers were told they could search the apartment, they did. A small baggie of crystal meth was found on top of a stereo. Drug paraphernalia discovered had traces of burned meth on them. When these were found, Ptl. Rutherford requested assistance, and Deputies John Hartman and Josh Watterson of the Sheriff’s Department arrived to help. A grinder was reportedly found that contained marijuana as well as digital scales and a burned light bulb apparently used to smoke meth. As the six were searched, Combs presented a capped syringe. Where he and Carnes had been seated, a small vial with small white crystals was located. All were taken to the Scott County Security Center in downtown Scottsburg. Epperson, Zanier, Carnes and Combs were all charged with Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine. Epperson and Zanier are also charged with Level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. A misdemeanor of possession of marijuana was also filed against Zanier. Carnes, Combs, Glover and Guidry were charged with visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor. Combs’ charges also include Level 6 felony unlawful possession of a syringe. All appeared on Monday, March 6, for their initial hearings before Judge Jason Mount. Each had a preliminary plea of not guilty entered for him/her. Each received an initial trial date of June 12 and the promise of a public defender. Epperson and Combs were ordered held 15 days without bail on State petitions for detainer. Combs and Carnes have bails of $15,000 by corporate surety bond or $1,500 cash. Bails for Glover and Guidry are $5,000 surety bond or $500 cash. Epperson and Zanier are being held in lieu of bails of $20,000 by surety bond or $2,000 cash. Epperson requested a reduction of bail, and a hearing on that matter is scheduled April 24. All of the defendants except Epperson have been directed by Judge Mount to stay away from apartment 44 if released.