Lucas D. Petty, 23, is now facing multiple charges in connection with the hit-and-run death of pedestrian Fred Moss, 50, on January 2. Moss, a Scottsburg resident, had been attempting early that evening to cross U.S. Highway 31 South near Cherry Street to reach an automotive parts store. According to the probable cause affidavit filed in Petty’s case, Moss was first struck by Petty, who had been driving a 1999 maroon Chevy pickup truck. The impact threw Moss in the path of another pickup, which also struck him. The first pickup left the scene, but the second truck stopped, the couple inside assisting Sgt. Tracy Spencer of the Indiana State Police (ISP) with the investigation. The couple, another driver in the vicinity and others at the automotive parts store described the vehicle which had left. Moss died of his injuries at the scene. Troopers Mark LaMaster and Kyle Taylor conducted interviews of all witnesses. One told the officers that the pickup truck that initially struck Moss pulled into a nearby gas station. The driver got out and asked if Moss was dead. Though the driver was instructed to back up, he instead got back into the truck and left. A statement was also taken from Petty’s girlfriend. She told officers that Petty had called her and told her he had hit someone. She drove to Petty’s grandmother’s house, picked him up and drove him back to the scene. Trooper Tate Rohlfing went to the grandmother’s home and said he found the damaged truck in the driveway. The grandmother allegedly said Petty came to her door and wanted the keys to her car to move it because he wanted to put his truck inside her garage. He apparently attempted to do so, but the pickup would not fit in the garage. In talking to Trooper Zachary Lavey, Petty allegedly stated that he panicked after hitting the man and went to his grandmother’s house on West Lake Road. Another statement Petty purportedly made related that he purchased cigarettes at the gas station before leaving the area. The affidavit advised Petty did admit driving the pickup that hit Moss. According to the probable cause, two blood draws indicated that Petty had been drinking, but only one showed that his blood alcohol content was slightly above Indiana’s legal limit of .08. However, a toxicology report allegedly showed the presence of methamphetamine in Petty’s blood. At his initial hearing on Monday morning, March 27, in Scott Circuit Court, Petty learned that he is charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury, one a Level 3 felony and the second a Level 5 felony; two Level 5 felony counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) causing death; and one count of Level 4 felony OWI causing death while under the influence of a controlled substance. The charges were filed March 22 by the Prosecutor’s Office. Petty was located and taken into custody on Sunday evening, March 26. His initial jury trial date is June 13, and he requested the services of a public defender. Petty is now being held at the Scott County Security Center in lieu of a bail of $75,000 by corporate surety bond or $7,500 cash.