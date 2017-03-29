A couple was taken into custody by Scott County deputies after a man was shot to death during an apparent robbery attempt early Saturday morning, March 25. 9-1-1 calls were received by county dispatchers advising the shooting incident had taken place at 5668 East Johnny Johnson Road near Blocher. One of the callers was the alleged shooter, Robert Wiesman of Crothersville, who was also described by the Sheriff’s Department as the victim of the robbery. Wiesman reportedly told 9-1-1 dispatchers that he had just been involved in an incident that involved a firearm. Deputies arriving at the scene said they found an unresponsive male subject, identified later as Scott D. Mitchell, 45. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was found lying on the floor of the home. Scott County Coroner Jerry Buchanan pronounced Mitchell dead at the scene. Mitchell’s last known address is also on Johnny Johnson Road. While Indiana State Police technicians processed the scene, deputies began interviewing Wiesman as well as two residents at that address, Lonnie Smith, 39, and his wife, Jessica Stark Smith, 32. They were arrested after initial interviews were concluded. Each has a preliminary charge of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony. Jessica Smith was also charged with obstruction of justice and her husband with unlawful possession of a syringe. Wiesman was released after questioning at the Scott County Sheriff’s Department. Both of the Smiths were brought to Scott Circuit Court on Monday afternoon, March 27. Senior Judge Nicholas South explained to the pair that each is now under a 72-hour hold without bail until all paperwork can be prepared by the Prosecutor’s Office. He also said the Smiths would be brought back to court on Thursday morning, March 30, for initial hearings on charges that will be filed. Those charges may include new ones. The matter remains under investigation by the local law enforcement agency.