New Washington man faces felony charges



The Indiana State Police in Sellersburg received a 911 call on March 20 at approximately 11:44 a.m. reporting that a female was being held against her will and threatened at knife point at her boyfriend’s New Washington residence. The 911 call was made by the female victim’s coworker who said the victim contacted him advising she could not make it to work and that her boyfriend had threatened to stab her if she attempted to leave. The suspect also allegedly stated he would stab the victim if the police were contacted. The coworker immediately called 911 and advised the Indiana State Police of the situation and a general area of the suspect’s residence, however, the caller was unable to provide a specific address or the name of the suspect. Officers from the Indiana State Police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Department located a blue PT Cruiser at approximately 1:30 p.m. believed to be driven by the female victim located at a residence on New Washington – Bethlehem Road. After a short period of surveillance, officers surrounded the house and approached the front door. After knocking on the door the female victim ran from the residence to awaiting officers. The suspect, Marcus Andrew Buba, 27, then exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident. Information from the subsequent investigation lead to the arrest of Buba on charges of Criminal Confinement, a level 3 felony, and Felony Intimidation, a level 5 felony. The Indiana State Police were assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department. Marcus Buba was incarcerated at the Clark County Jail.