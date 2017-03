The following is the arrest list for Clark County through the early morning hours of March 20.

The list is provided by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.



3/10/17

Aaron Bauerla, 28, Jeffersonville, Theft; Warrant.

Michael McBride, 42, Clarksville, DWS: Prior; Warrant; Warrant.

John Ingram, 52, Jeffersonville, Auto Theft; Warrant.

Bryan Sumner, 63, Charlestown, OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving); OWI: Endangering a Person; OWI: .15 BAC or Greater.



03/11/17

Carlos Valle, 22, Louisville, Operator Never Licensed.

Kimberly Rainwater, 33, Clarksville, Possession of Paraphernalia.

Tony Sizemore, 35, Clarksville, Possession of Paraphernalia.

William Kemmer, 24, Jeffersonville, Leave Accident Scene/ Injury or Death.

Vincent Henderson, 55, Louisville, OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving).

Carolyn Carrillo, 44, Jeffersonville, Warrant.

David Gesnaker, 37, Lexington, IN, Invasion of Privacy.

Joseph Hughes, 21, Louisville, Possession of Paraphernalia.

Rodger Davis, Louisville, Warrant.

Kevin Turner, 25, Clarksville, OWI: .08 to less than .15; OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving).

Luis Campos- Gomez, 27, Clarksville, Contributing to Delinquency of Minor: Drugs; Hold for Other Agency.

Rosalind Booth, 70, Clarksville, Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing Traffic; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer.

Robert Ray, 62, New Albany, Warrant (Felony).

Johntae Trumbo, 22, Charlestown, Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer.

Carlos Dunn, 28, New Albany, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer.

Dylan Coomer, 19, Scottsburg, Theft.

Cordell Kindred, 28, Jeffersonville, Invasion of Privacy.

Wayman Proctor, 58, Lexington, IN, Warrant.

Crystal Wrighthouse, 33, Clarksville, Warrant.

Angela Huddleston, 29, Louisville, Theft, Criminal Mischief.

Michael Abell, 52, Louisville, Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test.

Shana Domeck, 36, Jeffersonville, Possession of Paraphernalia.

Jason Wallace, 35, New Albany, Possession of Paraphernalia.

Lenin Vasquez, 30, Clarksville, Operator Never Licensed.

Cody Reece, 25, Jeffersonville, Court Order Return.

Kathy Fuqua, 44, Ekron, KY, Possession of Methamphetamine; Maintaining a Common Nuisance; Possession of Paraphernalia.

Nicholas Holcomb, 32, Charlestown, Warrant, Refusal to Sumbit to Chemical Test; DWS: Prior; OWI: Endangering a Person; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer.

Amber Jay Clay, 32, Louisville, Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer; Theft, Criminal Mischief; False Informing; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Obstruction of Justice; Possession or Use of Legend Drug or Precursor.



03/12/17

Octavio Andrade, 39, Louisville, Operator Never Licensed; Hold for Other Agency.

Shawn Michael Motley, 25, OWI: .15 BAC or Greater; OWI: Endangering a Person; OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC.

Christopher Skeens, 24, Clarksville, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Paraphernalia; Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice.

Cody Dillard, 24, Georgetown, Warrant (Felony).

Lacy Reynolds, 21, Sellersburg, Warrant (Felony).

Jacqueline Roberts, 31, Louisville, Possession of Syringe.

Paul Grant, 25, Clarksville, Warrant Service.

Erin Grant, 36, Louisville, Hold for Other Agency.



3/13/17

Teddy Eden, 54, Madison, Warrant Arrest.

Corey Smith, 32, Jeffersonville, Warrant Arrest.

Courtney Verrick, 29, New Albany, Warrant Arrest, Warrant Arrest, Warrant Arrest.

Benny Tichenor, 57, Auburn, KY, Warrant Arrest.

Steven Smith, 22, Versailles, KY, Warrant Arrest.

Angela Seacat, 31, Jeffersonville, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drig; Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Syringe; Habitual Traffic Offender; Possession of Paraphernalia.

Christopher Hiser, 38, Corydon, Theft; Criminal Trespass.

Benjamin Cox, 33, Louisville, Theft; Hold for Other Agency.

Lance Ligtenberg, 32, Clarksville, Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer; Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test; Intimidation.

Matthew Pendleton, 30, Transient; Warrant.

Laura McLaughlin, 50, Jeffersonville; Invasion of Privacy; Leave Accident Scene/ Property Damage/Attended Veh; OWI (Stop for Reason Other than Erratic Driving); OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC; Operator Never Licensed; Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Steven Holbrook, 28, Louisville, Warrant.

Allen Vancliff, 30, New Albany, Warrant.

Lonnie O’Neil, 31, Louisville, Warrant.

Thomas Carlisle, 26, Louisville, Warrant.

Charles Paulin, 30, Louisville, Warrant.

Amie Sandlin, Austin, Court Order Return.

Michael Gibson, 48, Jeffersonville, Possession of Syringe; Possession of Paraphernalia; Warrant.

Bret Lecroy, 27, Clarksville, Warrant.

Jennifer Emery, 34, Clarksville, Hold for Other Agency; Hold for Other Agency.



3/14/17

Larry Westmoreland, 19, Scottsburg, Warrant.

Christopher Evans, 20, Jeffersonville, Warrant Service- Misd.

Gregory Hammond, 40, Jeffersonville, Hold for Other Agency.

Robert Sheckles, Jr., 26, Clarksville, Warrant.

Denise Farnsley, 39, New Albany, Theft by Employee (Embezzlement); Hold for Other Agency.

Casey Carroll, 25, New Albany, Warrant (Misdemeanor); Warrant Arrest.

Raymundo Santiago, 43, Warrant.

Ramon White, 45, Louisville, Theft by Employee.

Darius Victor, 25, Jeffersonville, Domestic Battery: Bodily Injury.

Kenneth Hancock, 60, Louisville, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Possession of Syringe; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia; Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Randall Sabie, 48, Louisville, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Possession of Syringe; Reckless of Possession of Paraphernalia; Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

David Tucker, 52, Louisville, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Possession of Syringe; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia; Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Tiffany Tucker, 36, Louisville, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Possession of Syringe; Reckless of Possession of Paraphernalia; Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Robert DeCamp, 36, Charlestown, DWS: Prior.

Brandon Miller, 27, New Albany, Warrant.

Laura Meeks, 25, Louisville, Possession of Syringe; Possession of Paraphernalia.

Shayne Mueller, 29, New Albany, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Possession of Synthetic Drug; Synthetic Drug Lookalike Substance.

Renee O’Neal, 43, Jeffersonville, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Syringe; Warrant.

3/15/17

Jeffrey Nagelmaker, 23, Jeffersonville, DWS: Prior.

Charles Sutton, 55, Clarksville, Maintaining a Common Nuisance; Possession of Syringe; Possession of Paraphernalia.

Ashley White, 29, Clarkson, KY, Visiting a Common Nuisance- Drugs; Possession of Syringe; Possession of Paraphernalia.

Nathan Senn, 27, Jeffersonville, Warrant.

Lisa Drury, 29, New Albany, Warrant (Felony).

Kyle Bolin, Jr., 36, Louisville, Warrant (Felony).

Whitney Campbell, 28, Clarksville, Warrant (Misdemeanor), Warrant (Felony), Warrant (Felony), Warrant (Felony), Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Jeremy Whitaker, 37, Louisville, Warrant (Felony).

Eric Korte, 31, Clarksville, DWS: Prior.

Daisray White, 27, Clarksville, Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Bret Lecroy, 27, Clarksville, Theft.

Michelle Barnhart, 35, Jeffersonville, Possession of Syringe; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia.

Michael Farler, 36, New Albany, Auto Theft; Possession of Syringe; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia; DWS: Prior.

Aaron Thompson, 39, Jeffersonville, Sex Offender Registration Violations.

Javier Torres, 47, Indianapolis, Operator Never Licensed.

Kelli Brendle, 26, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Felony), Warrant (Felony), Warrant (Felony), Warrant (Felony), Warrant (Felony).

Alexus Smith, 19, Austin, Warrant (Felony).

Adam Merica, 31, Sellersburg, Warrant (Felony).

Morgan Schleicher, 31, Sellersburg, Court Order Return.

Edward Hardin, 48, Corydon, Warrant.

Heather Weiss, 27, Jeffersonville, Warrant.

Jasmine Holbrook, 26, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Heather Hasley, 38, Louisville, Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer; Hold for Other Agency; Dealing/ Manufacturing in Methamphetamine; Possession of Methamphetamine; Deal Cocaine or Narcotic; Possession of Syringe.

Justin Thomasson, 25, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Felony).

Jennifer Klingler, 31, Madison, Possession of Synthetic Drug/ Synthetic Drug Lookalike Substance; OWI (Stop for Reason other Than Erratic Driving).

James Byers, Jr., 56, Louisville, Warrant (Misdemeanor); Warrant (Misdemeanor); Dealing/ Manufacturing in Methamphetamine; Possession of Methamphetamine; Deal Cocaine or Narcotic; Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Maintaining a Common Nuisance; Possession of Syringe.

Labreeska Banaski, 34, New Albany, Warrant.

Markis Townsend, 26, Jeffersonville, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice.

Hannah Vrchota, 20, Henryville, Theft.

Mark Rowlett, 54, Transient, Hold for Indiana DOC.

Lee Cox, 46, Austin, DWS: Prior.

Roger Brooks, 36, Crothersville, Battery: No Inj- Law Enforcement Officer; Possession of Syringe; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer.

Jason Martin, 40, Seymour, Dealing/ Manufacturing in Methamphetamine; Unlawful Poss Firearm by Serious Violent Felon.

James Hart, 31, Otisco, Warrant, Warrant, Warrant, Warrant, Hold for Other Agency.

Kendra Medrano, 32, Marysville, Warrant.

Tagh Britton, 18, Jeffersonville, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice.

Landon O’Neal, 18, Charlestown, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Reckless Driving.



3/16/17

Kaitlyn Roberts, 22, Jeffersonville, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC; OWI (Stop for Reason Other than Erratic Driving).

Ollie Sellmer, 43, Charlestown, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Possession of Syringe.

Todd Howard, 47, Corydon, Habitual Traffic Offender.

Daniel Stone, 34, Seymour, Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Felony); Hold for Other Agency.

Sean O’Kelley, 49, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Bryan O’Bannon, 38, Jeffersonville, Corrections- Rebook from Previous Charges.

Robert Leczo, 27, Louisville, Hold for Other Agency.

Rebecca Price, 32, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Felony).

Daniel Fitzgerald, 29, New Albany, DWS: Prior.

Christopher Matney, 34, Clarksville, Warrant Arrest; Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Misdemeanor); Warrant (Misdemeanor); Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Jacob Linton, 32, Clarksville, Warrant (Felony).

Amanda Lee, 34, Elizabethtown, IN, Theft by Employee (Embezzlement).

John Poole, 50, Jeffersonville, OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving); OWI: Endangering a Person.

Devin Rakes, 18, Clarksville, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice.

Christopher Murphy, 55, Jeffersonville, Visiting a Common Nuisance- Drugs; Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Possession of Syringe.

Joseph McKinney, 47, Louisville, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Possession of Syringe; Visiting a Common Nuisance- Drugs.

Paul Horn, 42, Louisville, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Possession of Syringe; Visiting a Common Nuisance- Drugs.

Deandre Brown, 24, Jeffersonville, Warrant.

Bridgett Bennett, 24, New Albany, Maintaining a Common Nuisance; Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Possession of Syringe.

Joe Davis III, 21, Clarksville, Neglect of Dependent; Maintaining a Common Nuisance; Possession of Paraphernalia.