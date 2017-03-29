The driver, 73-year-old, Randall Mosier, was traveling south in a 2001 Toyota Passanger car and for unknown reasons failed to negotiate a curve north of Skylight Road.

The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway flipping several times before coming to rest upright in a field.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still being investigaed, according to Washington County Sheriff Roger Newlon.