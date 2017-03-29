|Man killed in 135 crash
|Written by George Browning
|Wednesday, 29 March 2017 07:32
|
On March 27 at 1:14 a.m. officers with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single motor vehicle crash on State Road 135 south approximately a quarter mile south of Skylight Road.
The driver, 73-year-old, Randall Mosier, was traveling south in a 2001 Toyota Passanger car and for unknown reasons failed to negotiate a curve north of Skylight Road.
The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway flipping several times before coming to rest upright in a field.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is still being investigaed, according to Washington County Sheriff Roger Newlon.