Wednesday, 29 March 2017 07:32

On March 27 at 1:14 a.m. officers with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single motor vehicle crash on State Road 135 south approximately a quarter mile south of Skylight Road.

The driver, 73-year-old, Randall Mosier, was traveling south in a 2001 Toyota Passanger car and for unknown reasons failed to negotiate a curve north of Skylight Road.

The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway flipping several times before coming to rest upright in a field.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still being investigaed, according to Washington County Sheriff Roger Newlon.
 