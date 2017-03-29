The Task Force began a several month investigation after receiving information from the community and other law enforcement agencies regarding five overdose calls (all survived) where it was alleged that Gilley had sold heroin to the victims.

Gilley was arrested in the parking lot near his residence as he attempted to run from officers

Gilley is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $25,000 Full Cash bond on the following charges;

Dealing in Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug (Level 4 Felony)

Dealing in Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug (Level 5 Felony)

Corrupt Business Influence (Level 5 Felony)

Gilley will additionally be charged with Resisting Law Enforcement (Class A Misdemeanor) and Possession of a Synthetic Drug Lookalike Substance (Class A Misdemeanor)

Assisting agencies included Salem City Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Department, New Pekin Town Marshal, Indiana State Police and the Washington County Prosecutors Office.

The Washington County Tip Line Number is (812)883-6566.