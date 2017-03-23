The Scott County Christmas Assistance Program (Angel Tree) coordinator Madonna Amburgey Corbett is seeking monetary donations to help with the cost of rent to house all the equipment needed to operate the Angel Tree program. The Angel Tree Program has operated in Scott County under the supervision of Mrs. Corbett for 35 years, helping the families of Scott County during the Christmas season.

They are also looking for a permanent place to locate the program year-round. Volunteers will also use this space to work in from October 1 through January 1 each year. So the facility must include, electricity, water and sewer.

The Angel Program has no income, so they are looking for someone to donate a retail space that is not being used or some sort of building that can be used for this project.

Those wishing to help the Angel Tree program may do so by contact Madonna Corbett at 1-812-498-3137 or 1-812-752-4725.