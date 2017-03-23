A Scottsburg area couple has been ordered to appear in Scott Circuit Court on March 27 to answer to charges they have allowed their children to skip school.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the attendance of the three youngsters was reviewed by Scott School District 2 officials. The children’s attendance records were described as “substandard.”

Four letters regarding the problem were sent to Otis Bishop, 34, and Amanda Bishop, 36. The couple reportedly did not respond to any of the letters. They also did not attend a meeting scheduled by the Scott County Attendance Review Board in December so that the couple could talk to court and school officials and develop a plan to address the absences.

They were also warned that, if the children continued to miss school, the parents could be subjecting themselves to criminal prosecution.

According to the affidavit, all three children have continued to be absent.

Consequently, each parent has been charged with six counts of Class B misdemeanor violation of compulsory school attendance.

-30-