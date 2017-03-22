By Josh Suiter

Special Correspondent



The Floyd County Council unanimously approved the hiring of additional staff to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department after hearing a presentation from Sheriff Frank Loop during their March 13 meeting. Loop told the council the county was found non-compliant. “Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, your sherrif’s department, currently has 35 police officers employed and 56 correction officers. Last year and this year, I gave you documentation that Floyd County was non-compliant. According to the State of Indiana, we are non-compliant because the council has failed to fund enough staffing and the commissioners have failed to do their part in maintaining the building so the state has put us on notice that we are non-compliant,” he said. “We are understaffed. We are overtasked and we don’t meet the national standards for law enforcement staffing. We also have been sued several times and that is never going to stop.” Loop said one of the issues is that the department continues to get sued. “One of the things that keeps coming up is that because the corrections officers are overworked they prioritize. So, if there is 3-4 of them watching 300 and a fight breaks out, they have to go take care of that fight. In the meantime, maybe the cell checks didn’t get done. If there are 5-6 people who need to be booked in, that is a priority. If they have someone acting up in a padded cell, they have to go deal with that. So, some of those smaller things may not be getting done. Maybe the medicine didn’t get passed out, the cell checks didn’t get done. Maybe we didn’t check on inmate so and so that we should have in a timely manner. Those are the things that keep coming up over and over again,” Loop added. Loop said Jeff Lowe, an attorney who represents the county, told the judge when we settled the last case where the jail was sued that “‘Look, Floyd County’s officers are doing the best that they can. They are wading in water. They are swimming in it but there is just not enough of them.’” Before making this request, Loop acknowledged that the request was a bold request. “We know that I would not have asked in 2015 for obvious reasons but times are different and maybe before you would have had a defense in front of a judge that we didn’t have the money. Now, it is not a defense,” he said Loop said from 1998 to present, Floyd County has issued 3150 single family home permits. Until this year, no additional police officers for those 3150 homes were added. “But you gave us additional officers this year. This is the first time we have had any additional because of what you guys have done. We have 3150 homes since then with at least two people per home that is over 3600 people with the same number of police officers answering those calls. All those homes are subjected to be broken into, thefts happen, domestics happen whenever,” he added. “If we can get additional officers, we want to be proactive against crime, rather than be reactive. Right now, we are just keeping up by answering the calls for service. We want to reduce the liability in the jail and have more officer presence by getting additional corrections officers. This will lighten their work load and will help them deal with the other things that will keep us out of court,” he added. Loop said citizens are astonished when when they find out there are only three officers working in Floyd County on each shift. “We take two runs, let’s say there is a domestic – that is two officers that have to go,” Loop explained. “Then if we have an injury crash, that means the only other officer has to go by himself. Then we end up calling Georgetown or we end up calling IUS. State Police has the same number of officers as I do for 7 counties,” he said Doug Standiford, Patrol Division Commander said there are 35 police officers and 21 are assigned to the patrol division. “We have three shifts working around the clock, which means we have 7 officers to a shift. When you take into consideration paid time off, training, vacation time, etc., our average officer working per shift is 3.42. Sometimes we have 3-4 every now and then we may have 5,” he said. “There are numerous entities around the country that will provide information on the number of officers they recommend per city agencies, county agencies, state police agencies and I use the FBI Police Employee Data, which is the lowest ratio to try to come up with what is recommended for Floyd County. I used the 2010 census data for Floyd County only, not counting New Albany, which is now years old. If you use those two numbers, Floyd County should have 61 officers and we have 35,” he said. “They will admit that this is not the only data to determine officers. You should also look at trends in calls for service and crime. We looked for our calls for service in 2015-2016, and there was a 12.7% increase in calls to our dispatch center, of which 14.4% of those were non-emergency, administrative lines and 4.9% were an increase to the 911 calls,” he added. Standiford said the average response time in general is an issue due to the number of officers available to take that run. “The average response call for a suspicious call, which is our most common call, is 8.35 minutes. But while that doesn’t sound like a long time, if you are the person that called because there is someone suspicious in your yard or your driveway, and you call 8 minutes and 35 seconds is an eternity. We want to respond quicker and reduce those call times by having more officers available and closer to where these situations occur,” he said. Standiford requested three officers to hire for July 1, 2017 and the next three officers on January 1, 2018. All 6 would go to patrol division. “When you consider paid time off and training, we go from 3.42 officers on average to 4.58 officers per shift. We can go from a minimum of 3 officers every day to minimum of 4 every day. That is a big difference. That is a big difference between reactive and proactive,” he said. Standiford said the department had only filled one of three positons built into the current budget. “We are currently going through a hiring process that is going to take us into June-July. That is $90,538 in salary that has not been used yet. Because we have not hired those two additional spots. We can use that money to put towards hiring three additional officers by July 1. Then the remaining 3 would come from 2018 money. The actual increase to the budget, if approved, we would need about $24,000 for salary, the uniforms for 3 officers is $9,000, the hand gun, tasers, etc., is another $30,000 and the vehicle is just over $130,000. That is 3 vehicles plus everything that goes into them. Total is a little over $144,000,” he added. Loop then discussed the jail. He said on average there are 274.8 inmates in the jail. Their highest number was 320 in 2013 and the lowest was 221 in 2015. On the day of the council meeting, they were just under 300. “We are currently only supposed to be holding 234. That is what we are approved for and anything over that is a liability issue,” Loop said. “There are 16,669 people who were booked into the Floyd County jail between 2011 and 2016. We average between 4300-4700 a year that we book into the jail.” Loop said there are currently 56 corrections officers. They include two administrators as well as 14 officers per shift, with an average of 8 officers on duty for 300 inmates. He said in the courtroom there are 9 court officers and they have 3 support officers. Loop requested an additional 7 officers. The council approved both the request from Standiford and from Sheriff Loop.